How Anact is Using Hemp to Disrupt the Textile Industry

We at Anact believe that the future is bright! But we also believe in investing in our future and taking the climate crisis seriously. One way we are doing this is through reintroducing hemp to our supply chain as a viable alternative to synthetic fibers. Hemp has a long history of use in many areas including textiles.

Unfortunately, hemp became illegal to grow in the United States in 1937. In 2014, the United States passed the Farm Act Bill allowing universities and colleges to grow hemp for the first time in decades. Even today as hemp is making a comeback in many areas, finding farmers/farms who are able and willing to grow hemp for textile fibers is challenging. This is where you, the community, come into play. By purchasing hemp products, like our hemp and organic cotton towels, you are showing a demand for hemp to be once again the go-to fiber for the textile industry.

Hemp has many positive attributes to why it is the best option for people and the planet. On the farming level hemp is technically a weed so it is easy to grow and does not require any pesticides or chemicals which protects the farmers and those who use it. It also helps with biodiversity and soil repair so is a good option for giving back to the earth and maintaining long lasting farms. On the people and consumer level hemp is a great option because it is biostatic which means it resists the growth of bacteria and mildew so is safe for use for all individuals. After all your skin is your largest organ and we will believe in taking care of the skin we are in. Hemp is also quick drying and durable which means you are getting a high quality, long lasting product.

We encourage everyone to view the documentary “The True Cost” which is a comprehensive and detailed explanation of the textile industry’s role in the climate crisis for people and the planet. Even small acts can make a big impact for you and the world around you. Our small act was creating our towels at an affordable price so that everyone can be sustainable without sacrifice. Visit Anact’s website here .

What will be your small act today?