How brave are you? SuperRebel® Kidsgear AW22/23 is really cool.

SuperRebel Kidsgear launches new winter collection. The collection consists of a streetwear line with lots of cool jackets and an extensive ski clothing line that can also be worn casually. SuperRebel focuses entirely on sports/street and skiwear.

The entire collection is >90% sustainable, functional, fun, made of the highest quality materials. With large cool letter prints and metallics and other special designs. Developed for kids from 6 to 16 years old who are just that little bit tougher. Tech also plays a leading role in the collection. Many products are provided with reflective logos, waterproof fabrics, wind catchers and snow stops.

All in all, it is again a sturdy, outspoken collection that has already been received with great enthusiasm. The new collection can't really be compared to anything.

SuperRebel Kidsgear, FW22/23, courtesy of the brand