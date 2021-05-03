How Bridal Designer Karin Rom is Fighting Back Against Covid-19

The wedding industry has taken a hit since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, with events being postponed, dramatically reduced, or completely altered to accommodate the ever-changing restrictions on gatherings. For couples setting their sights on the day after Covid-19, this has also meant trying to navigate the many components of their Big Day with only limited access to retailers, artists, and suppliers.

The wedding industry has struggled to adjust to a socially-distancing world. With no clear path and policy, professionals have been forced to rely on their own ability to innovate and reach out to couples keeping their wedding dreams alive. Amsterdam-based dress designer, Karin Rom, has taken matters into her own hands with an unorthodox approach to bridal fashion: she released her entire bridal couture collection online.

The new “FLORENTINE” collection was designed and crafted during the pandemic, with Rom experiencing first-hand the effects of the lockdown. “Usually I design a new collection in Amsterdam, and later fly out to Tel Aviv to oversee the tailoring process,” Rom explains, “but with flight cancellations and quarantine requirements, I mostly relied on video.”

It was soon apparent that Rom needed to keep her brides and her staff safe. She assembled a team to launch the entire “FLORENTINE” collection online, ready for purchase from home. “A couture wedding dress isn’t something you would typically buy online. Getting a designer dress fitted is a special ritual that a bride shares with her mother and best friends, but the pandemic has made everyone re-evaluate these rituals we once took for granted,” says Rom.

The designer has begun offering online video fittings, showing the brides-to-be how to take their own measurements, so that their dress of choice can be tailored and delivered to their home. “It’s not the same as trying on a sample dress in the fitting room, but some of the brides seem to be more comfortable in their familiar surroundings. They play their favorite music and show us their pets over Zoom. It can be less intimidating for them, they have more control over the situation,” the designer reflects.

The “FLORENTINE” collection by Karin Rom taps into the need for escapism during the pandemic. The collection was designed while the Netherlands was under lockdown, so Rom revisited fairy tales about princesses locked away in castles. Rom reveals she was inspired by hidden gardens and grand ballrooms, daydreaming about finding secret love letters in books. “It’s funny how so many of our ideas about romance were shaped by times when ‘social distancing’ between a woman and her suitor was the only option until marriage. Social distancing used to be romantic!” she laughs.

About Karin Rom

The Karin Rom Atelier is redefining bridal couture coming out of Amsterdam. Combining timeless pieces and a nouvelle vision, the studio manifests bold and unapologetic ultra-feminine gowns, enticing more and more brides to wear Karin Rom creations

Credits:

Fashion design: Karin Rom

Fotografie: Studio Ansuanet

Makeup artist: Connie Man

Hair Stylist: Ineke Clijsters

Jewelry: Carat Antwerp

Video: Anna Nasnimala