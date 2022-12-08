How Dancing Leopard made a difference in 2022

Since Dancing Leopard was first founded, working with charities has always been part of our story, and this year was no different. In 2022, we’re so proud to have worked with several incredible charities to raise awareness and donations to support their important work. We wanted to use this opportunity to shine a light on them again.

In February, we launched our Love Wildly campaign, which coincided with Valentine’s Day. This campaign featured three different original t-shirts, each supporting a different charity; Shelter, Choose Love and Railway Children. 100% of the profits made were donated to their causes. By working with three charities, we were able to ‘share the love’ and use this opportunity to reach as many communities as possible.

About Shelter

Shelter believes that everyone has the right to a safe home. They campaign to end the devastating impact of the housing emergency and have supported millions of people experiencing housing issues and homelessness around the UK.

Shelter t-shirt, Dancing Leopard

About Choose Love

Choose Love does whatever it takes to provide refugees and displaced people with everything from lifesaving rescue boats to food and legal advice. Their work has reached over one million people and supported over 250 fast-acting community organisations. Everything they do is powered by a vision of a world that chooses love and justice every day, for everyone.

About Railway Children

Railway Children’s mission is to protect the thousands of vulnerable children who run away or are forced to leave homes that have become unbearable due to poverty, violence and neglect. Working across the UK, India and East Africa, the charity makes sure these children are safe and cared for while attempting to reunite them with their families, or find them somewhere safe to live.

Railway Children t-shirt, Dancing Leopard

Then, in March, we worked with Women for Women International for the second year in a row on our International Women’s Day campaign. We created a unique organic cotton t-shirt featuring a line drawing of a woman, hand-drawn by our talented print designer, and donated 100% of the profits made to the charity’s Stronger Women, Stronger Nations programme.

About Women for Women International

Women for Women International invests where inequality is greatest by helping women who are forgotten — the women survivors of war and conflict. Through Women for Women International’s Stronger Women, Stronger Nations Programme, women learn the skills they need to rebuild their families and communities. Since 1993, Women for Women has invested in the power of over 519,700 women to use their voices and create a ripple effect that makes the world more equal, peaceful, and prosperous.

From fighting homelessness, to supporting refugees and women in war-torn countries, each of these organisations play such a fundamental role in society and we’re so glad that we could help them to make a difference. Since Dancing Leopard was founded, we’ve donated 1% of all the profit we’ve made to charity. Next year, we hope to reach even more communities and continue to use our business for good.