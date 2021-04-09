How Daniel Essa is reshaping the future of minimalist luxury shoemaking

In a world with so much uncertainty, the consumer behaviour has been shifting from cautious shopping to revenge spending. However, one thing that is certain is that the future of fashion looks more sustainable, customer-centric and efficient.

As consumers are more engaged in sustainability and social issues, the influence of minimalism in fashion has never been stronger. With such rampant uncertainty, consumers and buyers are gravitating towards designs that speak of longevity and security.

A young name in the luxury footwear landscape has been making waves by pushing the envelope on minimalism and the slow fashion movement. With minimalist, sophisticated and customizable designs, Daniel Essa is reshaping the future of the luxury footwear market with innovation in creating timeless footwear. Launched in Paris, in 2017, by Syrian designer and Creative Director, Daniel Essa, the French luxury footwear brand quickly became a favourite amongst Hollywood stars and fashion elites. From the U.S. to the Middle East, Daniel Essa sneakers are proving to be a tool of expression. As the brand puts its customer in the heart of the design process with its personalization offering, it connects with them on a personal level. This goes beyond the product.

Even in the age of stay-at-home orders and lockdowns, it’s hard to shake the feeling of wanting something new in your closet to welcome a new season. That shouldn’t have to mean updating every single item in your closet. Sometimes the key to making your favourite pieces feel fresh is throwing on a new element into the mix. The footwear brand is offering a way to do just that, with its signature sneakers featuring durable, customizable laces.

With clean lines and eye-catching designs, the sneakers are handcrafted in one of the most prestigious ateliers in Italy. The brand uses certified sustainable bovine leather that is hand tinted to minimize the impact on health and environment.

The unique signature minimalist details with sophisticated seamless leather layering techniques, have challenged traditional shoemaking craftsmanship to create an effortless French style embedded with the finest Italian craftsmanship. All of the design samples are handcrafted, which is an Haute Couture approach that has never been used in shoemaking before.

Their ateliers combine traditional techniques with state-of-the-art technologies, minimizing waste whilst being innovative and imaginative to achieve a truly minimalist product.

The French brand offers a range of men’s and women’s sneakers for the everyday and every occasion. From slip-ons popping with colour to high-tops featuring a combination of leathers and neoprene for comfort.

With its complex yet sleek and functional designs, the brand focuses on bringing together a sense of comfort, functionality and longevity with an ethos of bold confidence and chic individuality. It does not represent a trend; rather the future.

The Daniel Essa brand aims to create a purpose driven ethical business model, combining profitable growth with positive contribution to the planet, society and community. By using sustainable and recyclable elements, the brand designs durable and timeless products that create a long-term change. The brand is committed to working with suppliers that align with their core values of sustainability and fair trade. They strive to create positive change and build a sustainable legacy through care and attention to the entire supply chain.

Daniel Essa promises a more ethical future by continuing to create comfortable footwear with chic and daring designs.