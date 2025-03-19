How fashion brands can win in the age of infinite scrolling

The rise of short-form content has fundamentally reshaped consumer behavior, presenting both challenges and opportunities for fashion brands vying for attention in an oversaturated digital landscape. Cristiano Winckler, from Somebody Digital, shares with FashionUnited how brands can navigate this reality and leverage scrolling habits to their advantage.

The endless scroll dilemma

Research from the University of California suggests that the average person spends nearly three hours daily scrolling through social media, with one in four adults feeling unable to stop—even when actively trying to reduce screen time. This compulsive engagement is fueled by the blurring boundaries between professional and personal digital identities. A surge in Google searches for “Personal Branding + Digital Detox” (up 173.09 percent in the past month) underscores the paradox: professionals recognize the need for a break but fear that disengagement could impact their visibility and growth.

The infinite scroll function, a staple of platforms like Instagram and TikTok, further compounds the problem. Studies indicate that this design feature increases screen time by 40 percent, as users are never presented with a natural stopping point. Moreover, research published in the Journal of Behavioral Neuroscience shows that scrolling activates the same neural pathways as addictive substances, reinforcing compulsive digital consumption through dopamine-driven reward mechanisms. Each like, comment, or interaction delivers a microdose of gratification, encouraging continued engagement.

The science of capturing attention

With platforms prioritizing 15-to-60-second content snippets, the modern consumer’s attention span has shrunk dramatically. For Gen Z, the window to engage has dwindled to just 1.2 seconds—a 40 percent decrease over the past five years. To cut through the noise, brands must employ a three-pronged approach:

Pattern interruption

Disrupting habitual scrolling is key. Unexpected visuals, animations moving counter to the scroll direction, and bold color shifts can trigger what neuroscientists call “expectation violation,” prompting users to consciously engage. This phenomenon activates the brain’s Reticular Activating System (RAS), which prioritizes unexpected stimuli, allowing a brand’s message to penetrate cognitive filters.

Cognitive ease

Consumers increasingly use social media as a tool for relaxation. Content that requires minimal mental effort while delivering clear messaging stands a greater chance of retention and engagement. Complex storytelling or overly abstract creative work risks being overlooked in favor of digestible, effortlessly understood content.

Reward signaling

The human brain is wired to seek immediate gratification. Fashion brands must ensure their content communicates value from the outset—whether through aspirational imagery, exclusive insights, or clear calls to action that signal a direct benefit to the viewer.

The future of digital engagement in fashion

The battle for attention is no longer dictated by budget size but by strategic mastery of digital behaviours. Clarity, rather than complexity, is emerging as the key differentiator. Emotionally resonant content, rather than sheer visual spectacle, is proving to be more effective in forging lasting consumer connections.

In an era where attention is a finite resource, the most successful brands will be those that treat it as such—prioritizing meaningful interactions over indiscriminate reach. As the digital landscape evolves, the brands that thrive will be those that recognize engagement as a value exchange rather than a one-sided transaction.