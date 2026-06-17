How has King Louie's DNA evolved? Discover its vintage roots, colourful prints and sustainable quality

With its vintage-inspired DNA, recognisable prints and focus on sustainability, King Louie builds on what made the brand great. FashionUnited spoke with Nadia Seghrouchni, international sales manager wholesale, and Diane van Ieperen, senior marketing communications specialist.

King Louie has its roots in Amsterdam's Noordermarkt, where founders Ann Berlips and George Cramer sold their finest vintage finds in the 1980s. This love for vintage grew into an independent, international womenswear brand. The starting point for every collection is the same: vintage-inspired, feminine and expressive, with wearability as a common thread. "We are not looking for a break with the past, but are building on what our customers know and appreciate. For us, innovation lies in refinement and evolution."

Credits: King Louie

Colour and print as a trademark

To say King Louie is to say colour. The brand develops its own prints and works with rich colour palettes that evoke a vintage feel, but always with a fresh, modern twist. This recognisability in colour and print is not an afterthought; it is a core part of the brand's DNA that sets King Louie apart. Material reinforces this story. The fabric determines not only how clothes feel, but also how often they are worn. King Louie deliberately chooses soft, comfortable materials with a good fit and durable quality, such as supple jersey and fine knitwear.

Credits: King Louie

Versatile silhouettes and denim as a focus category

The collections revolve around versatile silhouettes that bring together comfort and confidence. The emphasis is on well-fitting trousers, versatile tops and soft knitwear that can be effortlessly combined, complemented by feminine dresses. "The strength lies in our mix and match approach, where fit, wearability and combination possibilities are key". Denim plays an increasingly important role. In recent seasons, King Louie has consciously invested in this category, with extra attention to fit, quality and comfort. For the upcoming summer collection, denim also remains a focus category, with the brand combining its vintage signature with modern fits.

Credits: King Louie

Sustainability as a foundation

Quality and responsibility go hand in hand at King Louie. The brand works with carefully selected materials, under fair working conditions and with a transparent production chain. Collections are designed to last longer than one season. This is a conscious choice that aligns with the customer's values and the direction the brand sees for itself. "Our future lies in deepening our DNA, while continuing to respond to the needs of our customer. We want to keep surprising within a familiar framework: modern, but always with that vintage heart."

Credits: King Louie

How does this brand story translate into the SS27 collection? You will soon read about it on FashionUnited.

ABOUT THE BRAND Read more about King Louie on the brand page