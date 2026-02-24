How Primark x Coleen Rooney benefits garment workers in Bangladesh

A high-profile partnership between Primark and Coleen Rooney as reported in the British press, is apparently worth millions. Media personality Rooney, wife of footballer Wayne Rooney, will be the face of a new athleisure collection by the Irish discounter that has been described as “stylish yet practical”. Rooney experienced a spike in popularity after finishing runner-up on the reality show “I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!” in 2024. Offers from high-end fashion houses followed, which she allegedly turned down to join Primark, “to keep the range affordable for ‘working mums’” according to The Sun. The branded collection is expected in Primark stores in March.

While much of the media attention has focused on Rooney’s transition from the jungle of “I’m A Celebrity” to the shop floors of Marble Arch, industry insiders suggest the deal’s true weight will be felt 5,000 miles away. As Primark’s second-largest sourcing destination (after China), Bangladesh stands to gain not just from increased order volumes, but from the stringent social and environmental “Primark Cares” protocols, the retailer’s sustainability strategy, that govern such flagship celebrity collections.

Industry analysts note that a launch of this magnitude requires a level of supply chain stability that directly translates to long-term security for Bangladeshi factories. Primark has been vocal about its desire to transform its value chain in Bangladesh, moving toward high-end, diversified products like the Rooney collection. By placing high-volume, high-value orders, Primark provides the financial backward linkage necessary for factories to invest in better infrastructure and more consistent employment for their staff.

Primark Cares at Primark Rotterdam. Credits: Primark

Empowering women along the supply chain

The “Rooney effect” acts as a catalyst for Primark’s ongoing ethical initiatives. In its recent “Sustainability and Ethics Progress Report”, the retailer highlighted the expansion of its “Tell Us” worker grievance mechanism, which was first piloted in Bangladesh. For a collection under as much public scrutiny as Rooney’s, Primark is expected to utilise its most transparent and highly-rated Tier 1 factories. This ensures that the workers producing these garments benefit from the retailer’s latest commitments to fair compensation and health and safety audits.

Furthermore, the focus on ‘working mums’ in the collection’s marketing mirrors Primark’s internal drive to empower women within its supply chain. Programmes such as Sudokkho have already upskilled tens of thousands of female garment workers in Bangladesh, transitioning them from basic sewing roles into technical and leadership positions. Insiders at the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) have previously expressed keenness to collaborate on these sustainability goals, viewing such major deals as a way to prove that fast fashion can be both affordable and ethically manufactured.

Sustainable sourcing and long-term resilience

The Rooney deal also serves as a massive vehicle for the Primark Cotton Project. With 74 percent of Primark’s clothing now made from recycled or sustainably sourced materials, a significant portion of this new collection is likely to utilise cotton grown by the 300,000 farmers Primark has trained across the region. For the Bangladeshi garment worker, this means working with higher-quality, traceable materials that meet the “Primark Circular Product Standard.” This shift reduces exposure to the harsh chemicals often associated with lower-grade textile processing, improving the immediate factory environment.

Ultimately, the partnership reinforces Bangladesh’s position as a strategic partner for the UK’s retail giants as the country nears its graduation from Least Developed Country (LDC) status in 2026. By aligning a major celebrity face with products made under the “Primark Cares” banner, the retailer is effectively future-proofing its Bangladeshi workforce. Industry veterans believe that as long as these deals remain tied to rigorous social impact data—such as the 35,000 eye tests conducted for workers or the 200 percent profit increase seen by project farmers — the benefit to the people behind the garments will be as tangible as the sales figures at the cash register.