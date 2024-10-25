How TENCEL™ is leveraging collaborative innovation for a more responsible textile industry future

As consumers, manufacturers, and retailers become increasingly aware of the importance of adopting circular practices, we have witnessed considerable growth in the development of sustainable textile innovations and solutions within the fashion industry. In recent years, the industry has seen new advancements across the supply chain, from next-gen materials to fiber applications.

For example, even though cotton is the most commonly used natural fiber, innovative strategies concerning the production and utilization of cotton are being developed to improve the fiber application. A widely known development is recycled cotton, also known as regenerated cotton, which is produced from used and excess textile scraps on the pre- and post-consumer end. Instead of disposing of these potentially valuable resources, innovative manufacturers have created new processes that make use of these discarded materials to produce new cotton yarn that offers the same properties as conventional cotton. Market Reports World [1] indicates the global recycled cotton market to be valued at $184.7 million in 2022, with the market estimate to reach over $230 million by the end of 2028, highlighting the increasing demand for recycled cotton.

Several key players have been paving the way for the industry’s broader transformation by investing in and promoting the application of more sustainable materials and production practices. Among them is Lenzing, a leading supplier of regenerated cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwoven industries, which recently unveiled a series of forward-looking initiatives under its flagship textile brand, TENCEL™.

Recently undergoing a refreshed brand identity, TENCEL™, with the newly focused theme of “Nature. Future. Us.” adopts a progressive approach in its long-standing commitment to promoting collaborative innovation and advancements in sustainable textile solutions [2]. Launched with the aim of redefining fiber standards and enhancing consumer choices [3], the new rebranding reflects TENCEL™’s core values of fostering collaboration, championing innovation, and protecting the earth’s shared future [4]. The repositioned TENCEL™ brand is set to serve as a source of inspiration for developing more resource-efficient fiber solutions [2]. Rooted in Lenzing’s steadfast dedication to promoting transparency and circular business practices across the entire value chain [3], [4], this latest iteration of the TENCEL™ brand encompasses every aspect of its operations, from the sourcing of raw material to the end-of-life disposal of consumer products. [2]

Recognizing the importance of collaboration, this will remain the driving force behind TENCEL’s™ future growth and innovations alongside the core pillars of sustainability and circularity [3]. Drawing on several decades’ worth of insights and experience, Lenzing recognizes that partnering with other committed companies is the most successful approach for fostering a more sustainable and resource-efficient textile industry [2], [4]. By providing a robust and versatile product range, TENCEL™ collaborates with countless businesses across various sectors and production stages, maximizing the potential of these partnerships. [4] Simultaneously, TENCEL™ also aims to enable the fashion and textile industries to develop new products that are not only better for the environment but also more beneficial for people.

TENCEL™ has played a decisive role in revolutionizing fiber manufacturing and its various applications since its initial launch in 1992. Recognized with multiple awards and characterized by a minimal environmental footprint [2], [4], both TENCEL™ Lyocell and Modal fibers originate from sustainably managed forests and are produced using more resource-efficient processes. [2] Renowned for their softness, lightweight nature, and breathability, TENCEL™ fibers are made from organic, renewable materials, facilitating their breakdown and composting at the end of their life cycle. [2]

By collaborating with a range of international brands, which range from emerging startups to well-known names, TENCEL™ has effectively integrated its regenerated fibers into a diverse selection of products, including designer apparel [5], athletic wear [6], high-end lingerie [7], and more. Additionally, TENCEL™ is committed to investing in research and development partnerships that support breakthroughs and advancements essential for the future of textiles and fashion. [4] For example, Lenzing recently collaborated with a technology startup and a knitwear expert to develop a waterless dyeing technology, which was then applied to TENCEL™ fibers [8]. Resulting in the creation of sustainable knitwear collections, this collaboration was the first time this groundbreaking technology has been implemented on wood-based cellulosic fibers. [2], [5]

“With its refreshed TENCEL™ brand identity, Lenzing is poised to guide the way for the next wave of sustainable textile innovation,” said Eva McGeorge, Senior Director of Global Marketing and Branding, Commercial Textiles at Lenzing. “While our innovations are conducive to propelling the landscape shift towards low-impact systems, it would be even harder to be where we are now without the joint masterminds of our partners. Looking ahead with the refreshed branding and new theme, we are excited to see new synergy with value chain stakeholders and explore new collaboration opportunities.”