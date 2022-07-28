How to dress well on rainy days?

Fashion, according to Yvette LIBBY, is about telling your own stories. And, regardless of the circumstances, that story should be told in the most perfect and beautiful way possible. That's why Yvette LIBBY launched raincoats for men and women. Our goal is to provide you with a shirt that is really convenient without losing the inherent aesthetic of fashion.

Do you like to enjoy the rainy season by going outside and feeling the raindrops on your face without getting soaked? How do you choose an outfit that is both fashionable and practical for the rainy season? Here are some ideas for dressing stylishly on rainy days.

Materials

Did you know that not all fabrics provide adequate protection in wet weather? Choose materials that are difficult to absorb water and, if they do absorb water, dry quickly. Water-resistant fabrics include synthetic fabric, silk, and wool. If they get wet, synthetic fabrics (polyester, polyamide, nylon...) are always the best option. Petroleum-based fabrics, on the other hand, are not a good choice for those who live a green lifestyle. Instead, look for more environmentally friendly products made from recycled polyester.

The women raincoat " LOUISVILLE - ROUGE" is a good choice for a girl who cares about both beauty and the environment.

Wool is made from animal fur and is water resistant in general. There are numerous weaves and wool qualities to choose from. Each type will look good with a different outfit.

The men outerwear “SUNSET GOLD” (made by Wool) will be a perfect couple with Yvette LIBBY’s mens raincoat with hood “LUKEWARM - NOIR”.

Silk fiber, like wool, is a natural fiber. Silk has long been known for its ability to regulate body temperature (it keeps you warm in cold weather and cool in hot weather), and it is particularly water resistant. Silk also comes in a variety of weaves, including light silk such as satin and sand silk for shirts, silk crepe for dresses and scarves, twist or chiffon silk for shirts and dresses, and thick twill silk for pants, blazers, and suit jackets. You'll have a whole wardrobe of silk clothes for the entire rainy season!

Cotton and linen are two materials that should be avoided in humid weather. Cotton, including denim, is an extremely absorbent fabric. Cotton does not "release" water and takes a long time to dry once wet. In the rain, you can easily get soaked. Denim fabrics are fashionable, but they are uncomfortable when wet. So, during the rainy season, avoid wearing cotton shirts, denim jackets, or jeans.

The shape of clothes

On rainy days, avoid wearing long dresses or palazzo pants. Knee-length skirts, such as a pencil skirt, paired with a simple and loose shirt are ideal. Wearing a raincoat or umbrella will not keep you completely dry. You will get cold if your pants or dress get wet and you have to sit in the office all day. Tight, neat shirts or dresses are also inappropriate for the rainy season. Because the clothes will stick to the body when wet.

Color

Colors that will become transparent when wet should be avoided. When it rains, wear dark-colored clothing to avoid stains. Dark colors also help to conceal body parts that are easily visible when wet in the rain.

With one exception, you can still wear your favorite colorful design and then top it off with a Yvette LIBBY transparent raincoat for women “DAISY BUCHANAN -BLANC”. As a result, you can both "dress up" without fear of losing your sophistication.

Shoes

Even if you have a raincoat or an umbrella, your shoes are more likely to get wet. Canvas and suede shoes should be avoided. These shoes are frequently difficult to clean and thoroughly remove stains from. Light, elegant loafers, sandals, or rain boots are the best choice for rainy days.

Accessories

During the rainy season, we can't go wrong with bucket hats made of canvas or vinyl, colorful scarves, or transparent umbrellas with a variety of fancy motifs... The bright colors make you look radiant and dispel the gloomy weather vibe.

Trench coat

Showers are followed by chilly weather, which is ideal for trenchcoats of various colors and designs. Get yourself a trench coat made of waterproof material, the appropriate length, and styled to keep you warm while also looking stylish on rainy days.

What do you think of combining a trenchcoat and a raincoat for women into one design? - "JAY GATSBY -BLANC" is the correct answer.

Raincoat

Raincoats are, of course, an important and necessary item during the rainy season. Some people dislike wearing raincoats because they believe they are bulky and unfashionable. However, many designers and fashion brands have now released different versions of raincoats with modern cuts, colors, and more aesthetically pleasing designs. You can transform an elegantly designed raincoat into a trendy jacket that can be worn with any outfit.

Instead of carrying both a waterproof jacket for rainy days and a chic jacket for an evening out when traveling, you can have a single raincoat designed as a luxury jacket that can handle it all. A good raincoat will protect you, keep you warm but comfortable, and make you look fashionable and stylish even when it is raining.

You can find a raincoat that meets the criteria outlined in the article by visiting Yvette LIBBY. These men's and women's raincoats will make you look great no matter what the weather is like.