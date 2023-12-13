How to use Pantone’s 2024 colour of the year: Peach Fuzz
From the success of ‘Barbie’ to the naming of Taylor Swift as person of the year, ‘soft power’ is gaining traction in culture and fashion. This trend has paved the way for Pantone to declare ‘Peach Fuzz’ as the colour of the year. Laurie Pressman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said that “Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is a cozy peach hue softly nestled between pink and orange.”
‘Peach Fuzz’ represents the growing awareness that ‘soft power’ might be a way to counteract the aggression and divisiveness currently rendering society apart. Pale shades of pink and peach have been transformed from a color reserved for baby girl clothes and bridesmaid’s dresses, to become a symbol of feminism and the strength of women in society.
Tracing the Trend
Around 2016, ‘millennial pink’ grew to become a popular colour among hip 20 and 30-somethings. It was strongly marketed as a colour that was both gender-neutral and trans-seasonal. Even male rappers like Cam’ron, Drake and Jay-Z embraced the color. Recent seasons have shown how versatile a peachy pink tone can be. Here are some examples of fabric, print and colour combinations.
Victoria Beckham fw23
Look 10: a floor-length paneled satin dress with a bow and pearl button details with a long train in peach and nude platform pumps.
Erdem Moralioglu Resort 24
Look 14: a ruffled tea dress with two prints: an orange and green floral on a peach background and a peach and cream dot pattern. Emerald green satin slingbacks completed the look.
Thom Browne Resort 24
Look 37: a two-piece shorts suit and rubber booties in peach with white stripes, and a shirt, cardigan and socks with pale blue accents.
Frederick Anderson ss24
Look 8: a long chiffon dress in peach with a vegan leather bustier in nude
Carven ss24, designer: Louise Trotter
Look 8: a peach coloured satin-finish blouse and a nude-coloured midi-skirt with a thin double belt also in nude, white slippers and a green and white striped clutch.
Dennis Basso ss24
Look 20: a chiffon blouse with a peach, pale blue and cream print, matching pants and neck scarf with a self-belt. Accessories included silver sandals and pale blue larger earrings.
Dries van Noten ss24
Look 50: a seafoam-coloured blazer with a broad peach trim over a chiffon blouse in very pale peach with teardrop paillettes in green and orange with a sheer button-through skirt in green and orange stripes. The look was finished with brown and cream patterned socks and pearl-encrusted pumps.
Sunnei ss24: designers, Simone Rizzo and Loris Messina
Look 14: a sleeveless cotton trapeze style dress with three layers of peach and white stripes with sneakers in the same colors.
Elisabetta Franchi ss24
Look 30: a peach-coloured two-piece suit including an oversized jacket with peach fuzz satin lapels, pleated front cuffed shorts over a pale peach button-down shirt and pewter metallic ankle boots.
Zegna: m ss24 designer, Alessandro Sartori
Look 13: a burnt orange slub silk Henley shirt with 3⁄4 sleeves and satin pants in peach. The model carried an orange dopp bag and wore brown shoes.
Denzil Patrick m ss24: designer, Daniel Gayle
Look 26: a peach-colored suit with a belted jacket under an orange, chocolate, cream and brown colour-blocked windbreaker.
Chanel PreFall 24 designer, Virginie Viard
A peach-coloured tweed skirt suit with a DB jacket and a matching peaked cap. A pearl choker and black Mary-Janes completed the look.
Stella McCartney PreFall 24
Look 43: a cape sleeved floor-length dress with an asymmetric hem in peach, trimmed with nude-coloured guipure lace.