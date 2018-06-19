How VF Corporation is leveraging sustainability to remain relevant at a consumer and market level

The North Face, one of the brands owned by VF Corporation, recently launched a new concept that has gained the praise of consumers and fashion experts alike - ” target=”_self”> The North Face Renewed collection. What makes this collection so unique? Rather than consisting of new products or designs, the collection features second-hand apparel which has been refurbished for resale. Following a thorough inspection, each item in the collection has been cleaned and repaired according to the North Face’s standards.

Although the Renewed line is currently only available online as it is part of a pilot programme, it a key example of one of the many initiatives that VF Corporation is set to introduce among its brands in order to achieve its goal of shifting from a linear business model to a circular one. However, in order to achieve this ambitious goal, VF Corporation has to ensure that sustainability is part of its wider business strategy, which is why it launched a new strategy six months ago under the name Made for Change.

FashionUnited spoke with Anna Maria Rugarli, VF Corporation’s Sustainability & Responsibility Senior Director EMEA to learn more about why VF is going circular and how aims to achieve this.

How VF Corporation is aligning its sustainability strategy among its brands

“We launched our new strategy 6 months ago, it is a strategy we are integrating at a business level,” explained Rugarli to FashionUnited over the phone. “Before that, we spent 7 years really setting the sustainability strategy at a corporate level because we needed to do our homework to really build the infrastructure for the new strategy, which we have rolled out across our brands over the world.” During that time VF Corporation also examined how it could ensure that its sustainability strategy was more 'future-looking.' "We looked at how we could better engage with our consumers, how to address the issues they are interested in and how to make sure our businesses would stay relevant while working on sustainability."

The end result was a strategy that involves key members of VF Corporation's senior leadership team, as well as brand's individual sustainability teams while encompassing all the needs the company aims to address to ensure VF Corporation offers sustainable solutions for the future of the industry. The company’s new sustainability strategy tackles some of the main issues faced by fashion companies, such taking on a circular business model, how to reduce their overall impact on the planet and improve the lives of their workers. VF Corporation has divided these main issues into three different pillars to make it easier for them to solve these issues at an industry level.