Huawei leans into fashion with new wearables at Berlin launch

Huawei has unveiled a fresh lineup of wearables in Berlin, signalling a more fashion-conscious direction for the brand as it looks to blend aesthetics with health tech. The launch, themed “Fashion Next”, introduced updates to its smartwatch and audio products with a clear message: wearables are no longer just about functionality—they’re about style, too.

At the centre of the announcement was the Huawei Watch 5, a smartwatch that combines upgraded health tracking with new gesture-based controls and fashion-oriented finishes, including purple and sand gold. Its new TruSense sensor system offers fingertip-based biometric tracking and a more intuitive user interface, as Huawei aims to position it as both a health tool and fashion accessory.

Beyond the hardware, Huawei also rebranded its fitness engagement initiative as “Active Rings”, a lifestyle-oriented push meant to appeal to a broader, image-conscious user base.

As global wearable shipments rise, Huawei’s strategy reflects a wider trend in the industry: consumers are demanding devices that are as much about personal expression as performance. A shift toward fashion-driven design may prove essential to remaining competitive for those operating in the wearables space.