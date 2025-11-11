Hunkemöller redefines customer experience with new store design

Store manager Janett Nowak greets her customers with a warm smile in the newly redesigned Hunkemöller store at Berlin’s Alexanderplatz. She has been with the company for over 20 years and is proud that her store is among the first in Germany to showcase the new Hunkemöller design.

The new store concept is part of a Europe-wide project. Hunkemöller has already redesigned more than 60 stores in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Scandinavia and Spain. What began as a test phase has now become a significant milestone in the brand’s evolution.

Credits: Hunkemöller

The concept reflects Hunkemöller’s ambition to enhance the customer experience across all channels and make the brand emotionally tangible. The aim is to elevate the shopping experience with a look that combines warmth, elegance and a strong connection to the customer. “The new store design is not just about aesthetics,” explains Nowak. “It is about offering our customers an inspiring brand experience; a place where they can feel completely at ease and truly see themselves.”

In Germany, stores in Cologne, Oberhausen, Hamburg, Hanover and other cities already feature the updated store concept, and Berlin-Spandau is also among these pioneering locations.

Store that evokes emotions

When Nowak learned that her store would be one of the first to feature the new Hunkemöller look, she was thrilled. The new design creates a completely different spatial experience: warmth, openness and elegance. “Hunkemöller has chosen warm tones such as beige, rosé and burgundy, combined with soft, upholstered surfaces.

Credits: Hunkemöller

The store feels bright, calm and inviting. The music also contributes to the atmosphere; its tempo is soothing and creates a positive feeling for both customers and team members.” From the moment you walk in, it is clear that this is about more than just shopping – it is about well-being. “The store genuinely invites you to stay, it’s wonderful,” she says with a smile. For Nowak, there is no doubt that the new store design is changing how Hunkemöller is perceived and is part of a broader brand transformation.

From renovation to reopening – new design, new impact

“We were really looking forward to the change. The renovation was a team effort, and everyone put their heart and soul into it,” says Nowak. After a short closure, the reopening in the new design followed – an emotional moment that no one will forget. “When the doors opened, the excitement was immense. There was truly something special in the air,” Nowak recalls. “We had floral columns at the entrance, a DJ, an embroiderer and even a bar. The atmosphere was simply magical.”

This special atmosphere made it clear that the new store design delivers far more than just a visual update. It creates a completely new shopping experience. Customers and employees now experience the space differently: more open, more inspiring and more emotionally engaging.

Credits: Hunkemöller

Emotions that last

Beyond the new look, it is the human encounters that motivate Nowak every day. “Recently, a customer told me she had lost weight after a difficult break-up and wanted to treat herself. We took her measurements, found the perfect style, and as she was leaving she said: ‘Thank you for making me feel beautiful again today.’ Those are goosebump moments.”

Experiences like this show that at Hunkemöller, fashion is much more than clothing. It builds self-confidence and a sense of well-being. Every detail, from the store design to the personal fitting and styling advice, helps customers feel confident, understood and beautiful. Here, fashion becomes an expression of strength, individuality and self-love.

A future with heart and purpose

For Nowak, one thing is clear: the revised store concept is just the beginning. “Expertise and a trained eye are becoming increasingly important. You cannot get product knowledge and empathy online – that requires personal contact.” In doing so, she underlines that modern store concepts go far beyond design. Successful retail happens where expertise, brand experience and human connection come together.

Credits: Hunkemöller

The new visual brand identity marks the start of a journey in which customer experience and brand values are inextricably linked. For Nowak, the store is far more than just a workplace. It is a place where women feel understood and leave with an extra dose of self-confidence. At Hunkemöller, the motto is not without reason: “For every woman in you”. For Nowak, this guiding principle is lived reality, tangible in every consultation and every encounter. Her approach shows that working in the store goes far beyond sales.

It is part of a bigger mission: to inspire women to feel confident, strong and beautiful in every situation and at every moment. The store is, therefore, a place of genuine connection and a symbol of how fashion can create trust, empowerment and well-being.