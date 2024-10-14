Hyères Festival announces 2024 prize winners

The Hyères Festival has unveiled the winners of this year’s awards. Here are the names to remember.

The Fashion winners

Première Vision Grand Jury Prize: Dolev Elron from Israel

Public and City of Hyères Prize: Gaëlle Lang Halloo from France

Mercedes-Benz Eco-Responsible Collection Prize: Logan GOFF from the US

Atelier des Matières Prize: Romain Bichot from Belgium

19M Arts and Crafts Award: Romain Bichot from Belgium

Special Jury Mention: Tal Maslavi from Israel

The winners in the Accessories category

Grand Jury Prize for Accessories: Chiyang Duan from China

Public and Hyeres City Prize: Maria Nava from Mexico

Special Mention: Camille Combremont from Switzerland

Hermès Award for Fashion Accessories: Clara Besnard from France

The winners in the Photography category

Grand Jury Prize for Photography: Arhant Shrestha from Nepal

American Vintage Photography Prize: Basile Pelletier from France

Public and City of Hyères Prize: Clément Boudet from France

Special Mention: Thomas Duffield from the UK

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translated with the help of an AI-tool and edited by Veerle Versteeg.