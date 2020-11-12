i-D & Dover Street Market launch capsule collection for i-D's 40th anniversary

Iconic style publication i-D and Dover Street market have teamed up for a special in-store pop up in celebration of i-D’s 40th anniversary.

A limited edition capsule collection from Dover Street Market collaborators include items from Comme de Garçons, Aries, Stüssy, IDEA and Futura 2000. A selection of t-shirts, hoodies, hats, accessories and a zine were handpicked by i-D are are available in Dover Street Market stores in London, New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo as well as online.

The collection features some throwbacks to defining moments from i-D’s history, including a Stüssy tee immortalising Goldie’s iconic i-D cover from 1996 and a limited edition Comme des Garçons zine featuring seminal Comme des Garçons spreads from i-D’s 40 year archive.

“It’s such an honour to bring together our community, friends and family to celebrate i-D’s 40-year legacy. We’re so grateful to Dover Street Market for their continuous support and to Aries, Awake NY, Cactus Plant Flea Market, Comme des Garçons, Futura 2000, Ghetto Gastro, IDEA, Juergen Teller, Kar L’Art de L’Automobile, Liz Johnson Artur and Stüssy for the incredible collaborations. We hope you enjoy!” said i-D’s Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director Alastair McKimm.

Launched in 1980 By Founder Terry Jones, i-D has since grown from a hand-stapled zine with DIY roots into a leading source for fashion inspiration, capturing the spirit, the rebelliousness, the style and the signature winks of some of the greatest names in culture over the past 40 years.

Image courtesy i-D Vice