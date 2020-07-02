IAF Launches 1st Digital Global Apparel Sourcing Expo 2020

The International Apparel Federation (IAF), with its mission to unite all stakeholders of the fashion and apparel industry globally to enable and promote smarter, stronger, more sustainable supply chains, is launching the 1st Digital Global Apparel Sourcing Expo 2020 for the ready-made garment industry together with Sourcing Journal as media partner. The Global Apparel Sourcing Expo will be powered by Foursource, who will provide the technological platform for the event with a specific focus on B2B matchmaking.

The show will be launched on the 15th of July and will run for 30 days until the 14th of August 2020. Matthijs Crietee, Secretary General of IAF says: “On request of our member associations we have decided to develop a fully digital tradeshow to provide an alternative for cancelled apparel sourcing tradeshows. Our objective is to create new and sustainable business opportunities for the industry and our members in these challenging days.” The IAF already has a strong existing partnership with Foursource, the largest digital sourcing platform for the apparel industry. Other than traditional tradeshow event software solutions, Global Apparel Sourcing Expo will benefit from Foursource’s B2B matchmaking technology with proven success in connecting international buyers and readymade garment manufacturers.

Sourcing Journal, the leading media company for the apparel and textile industry, supports the event through their communication and social media channels driving relevant industry visits to the show. Founder and President of Sourcing Journal Edward Hertzmann says: “While the fashion industry is experiencing unprecedented challenges, the want and need to continue working has never been more critical. While there will be headwinds for the foreseeable future, a new way of working is evolving and the need to embrace new technology and new resources has never been more evident. With travel and factory visits on pause or limited, a virtual tradeshow powered by a digital platform like Foursource allow the discovery, communication and accountability the industry needs to continue conducting business while the ability for physical meetings remains constrained.”

Exhibitors will benefit from a powerful tool to personalize their company booths & profiles with dedicated product showrooms and verified company certificates through Foursource’s partnerships with GOTS, OEKO-TEX, Textile Exchange, WRAP and many others. Participating companies will be showcased to a global network of thousands of international buyers along with extensive digital marketing to promote exporters publicly, maximizing traffic on the tradeshow and securing relevant business opportunities. Exhibitors will furthermore receive a professional membership on Foursource to maintain direct buyer relationships. To address and discuss the main challenges of the apparel and textile industry, a three days conference program will be held with industry experts on the topics of Sustainability & CSR post COVID-19, Shifts in Global Trade, and Digital Product Development as the New Normal.

Author: IAF

Photo Credit: IAF