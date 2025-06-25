Ibiza Swim Week strengthens international presence in second edition

Last Friday, Ibiza hosted the second edition of Ibiza Swim Week, an event that continues to carve out its place in the international swimwear fashion calendar.

The initiative, which is steadily gaining momentum, is spearheaded by Nía Vásquez, founder of Ibiza-based premium bikini label Cocora Shop.

This year, the number of participating brands doubled compared to its inaugural edition, reaching a total of 16 labels, highlighting Vásquez’s ambition to position Ibiza as a European hub for designer beachwear.

International participation and local presence

The brand lineup featured names from the US, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, France, Italy, the UK, Spain, and Hawaii, alongside three Ibiza-based labels, reflecting a blend of global appeal and local identity.

Drawing inspiration from formats such as Miami Swim Week and New York Swim Week, Ibiza Swim Week combined runway shows with a direct-to-consumer market, live DJ sets, and artistic performances. The immersive format is designed to engage not only end consumers, but also buyers and industry professionals.

Organisers noted that "both the casting and the selection criteria were managed from the US," aiming to uphold production standards aligned with leading American swimwear events.

Brand Ellas at the second edition of Ibiza Swim Week. Credits: David Reinoso.

Set against the backdrop of the Hotel Aguas de Ibiza in Santa Eulalia, the event sought proximity to the area's affluent tourist demographic.

In doing so, Ibiza Swim Week positions itself as both a creative platform and a commercial showcase, with a distinctly international outlook.