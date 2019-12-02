Icebreaker combines natural fabric and high-performance outdoor wear

- Sponsor |
-
The fashion industry is becoming increasingly conscious about sustainability issues, but one particular fashion category seems to be going in the opposite direction: outdoor wear. Polyester and polypropylene are consistently marketed as the ‘ideal technical layer’ but both fabrics are petroleum-based and synthetic, raising concerns about their sustainability.
Nature-based fabrics can also be high performance and suitable for athletes. New Zealand-based outdoor brand Icebreaker is doing just that by pioneering an ethical and sustainable production of natural performance clothing, providing the market with a viable alternative to petrochemical synthetics.
Learn more about its fabrics, sourcing process and supply chain management in the interactive video below.
Icebreaker is currently hiring a new team that is committed to the foundations of transparency and traceability. Click to check out its current openings, and join the movement towards a sustainable fashion industry:
Analyst, Product Acquisition Icebreaker EMEA
In this role as a Product Acquisition Analyst located in our EMEA regional head office in Stabio, Switzerland, you'll report into the Operations Director. You will assist the Operations department on Purchase Order management from creation to receipt and keep PO status under control, by working closely with sourcing offices and promptly reacting if any issues arise.
You will ensure optimal Orders Coverage by matching Sales Order requested ship date with Purchase Orders receipt dates by working with departments involved in shipping (Logistics Dept) and receiving process (QC and Receiving).Click to see the job posting
Manager, Brand and Communication Marketing Icebreaker EMEA
This role as Brand Marketing & Communication Manager is central to the EMEA Brand marketing function to help achieve global and regional brand and business goals. The role serves as a fundamental link between the Global office, the EMEA office and local markets to drive brand and product marketing. The main accountability, for this role is to build robust strategies for the business that at times will require execution.
All plans and strategies need to be built, implemented then evaluated in close collaboration with the Senior marketing Manager.Click to see the job posting
Analyst, Product Acquisition Icebreaker EMEA
In this role as a Product Acquisition Analyst located in our EMEA regional head office in Stabio, Switzerland, you'll report into the Operations Director. You will assist the Operations department on Purchase Order management from creation to receipt and keep PO status under control, by working closely with sourcing offices and promptly reacting if any issues arise.
You will ensure optimal Orders Coverage by matching Sales Order requested ship date with Purchase Orders receipt dates by working with departments involved in shipping (Logistics Dept) and receiving process (QC and Receiving).Click to see the job posting
Planner Icebreaker EMEA
In this role as a Planner located in our EMEA head office in Stabio, Switzerland, you'll be responsible for calculating the European product sales forecast for future seasons for the assigned Product Category at a style-colour level based on: financial goals, sales history, Sales/Product team input, market trends and inventory position. Analysing and planning buys against production requirements (factory capacity, lead times and minimums) in order to achieve maximum sales with minimal inventory exposure. Calculating and place buys at sku level in accordance with global deadlines; coordinating shared information; supporting the creation of department analysis and reports. Ensuring timely and accurate cross functional communication with all counterparts. The main responsibilities of the role will be:Click to see the job posting
Manager, Trade Marketing Icebreaker EMEA
As Trade Marketing Manager in our Icebreaker team, you will play a key role in:
Building the Trade Marketing plan for Icebreaker across European territories
Take ownership for the execution and review of all marketing activities executed in 3rd party customers across Europe
With the European Sales team, develop relationships with key customers across Europe; understand those customers and their consumers, and tailor the Icebreaker Trade Marketing Strategy to fit with their needs
Develop a rolling themed customer marketing plan for all activities, showing detailing execution strategies across all channels and verticals
Drive brand exposure and rate of sale through ownership of the following key areas: Customer campaigns and all in-store executions and Customer communications - responsible of the creation and methods of execution for of all communications via 3rd party customers
Test customer media & marketing packages to best effect, provide reviews of effectiveness and challenge customers to tailor their packages to Icebreaker' needs.
Build a Customer Metrics Scorecard to evaluate how effectively the Icebreaker brand and trade marketing initiatives are being executed in their environments
Planning & delivery of all European trade shows
Manager, Brand and Communication Marketing Icebreaker EMEA
This role as Brand Marketing & Communication Manager is central to the EMEA Brand marketing function to help achieve global and regional brand and business goals. The role serves as a fundamental link between the Global office, the EMEA office and local markets to drive brand and product marketing. The main accountability, for this role is to build robust strategies for the business that at times will require execution.
All plans and strategies need to be built, implemented then evaluated in close collaboration with the Senior marketing Manager.Click to see the job posting
Graphic Designer Icebreaker EMEA
As Graphic Designer located in our EMEA head office in Stabio, Switzerland, you'll have a natural flair for the visual and all things desirable, aspirational and natural, teaming your love of communications and design with a passion for the planet and the environment. You will develop and support with design visual and graphic artworks for the brand according to Visual & Design Store Coordinator's directives such as: presentations, artworks declinations, POP, POS, store graphics, guidelines. Helping with creative solution according to the brand needs and support with the windows set-up.Click to see the job posting