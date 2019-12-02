Icebreaker combines natural fabric and high-performance outdoor wear

The fashion industry is becoming increasingly conscious about sustainability issues, but one particular fashion category seems to be going in the opposite direction: outdoor wear. Polyester and polypropylene are consistently marketed as the ‘ideal technical layer’ but both fabrics are petroleum-based and synthetic, raising concerns about their sustainability.

Nature-based fabrics can also be high performance and suitable for athletes. New Zealand-based outdoor brand Icebreaker is doing just that by pioneering an ethical and sustainable production of natural performance clothing, providing the market with a viable alternative to petrochemical synthetics.

Learn more about its fabrics, sourcing process and supply chain management in the interactive video below.

Instructions: As the video plays, clickable icons would appear on the video. Click on them to explore more relevant facts.

