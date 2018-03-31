Iconic fashion photographs up for auction at Sotheby's

Images of the 90's supermodels photographed and immortalized by Herb Ritts, Steven Meisel and Warhol are to be auctioned at Sotheby's in New York on 10 April.

The iconic photographs are part of the "A Beautiful Life: Photographs from the Collection of Leland Hirsch." Assembled with passion over the course of nearly two decades. Thr Hirsch collection tells the story of some of the greatest photographers of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Other masterpieces that comprise the Hirsch collection include Surrealist portraits by Man Ray; iconic fashion photographs by Richard Avedon and Irving Penn; portraits by Diane Arbus; and unique collaged works by Peter Beard reflect a unique and sophisticated vision sensitive to life’s beautiful contradictions.

Accompanying the sale in New York, two travelling exhibitions will be held in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The iconic Herb Ritts photograph titled 'Stephanie, Cindy, Christy, Tatjana, Naomi, Hollywood,' is expected to fetch between 50,000 and 70,000 US dollars.

Leland Hirsch was a pioneer in the creative and scientific development of beauty products, an authority on hair colour, visionary thought-leader and industry innovator, Hirsch has defined both his storied career and art collection by the search for “what should be that is not.”

Photo: Herb Ritts, source: Sotheby's auction