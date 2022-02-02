Iconic watch from the movies with eBay’s ‘Authenticity Guarantee’

The silver screen and luxury go hand-in-hand, and having a slice of movie authenticity can be a big driver for fans and eBay’s ‘Authenticity Guarantee’ makes it easier to secure that rare and collectable watch from your favourite film.

The ‘Authenticity Guarantee’ service is designed to help buyers shop with confidence, with third-party authentication and enhanced seller protection with verified returns. All watches over 2,000 pounds are independently verified and inspected by a team of authenticators from watch-specialists Stoll & Co., one of the global leading providers of watch repair services.

The service offers genuine peace of mind, from start to finish, with no extra costs to the buyer. eBay covers all costs of the authentication process, from the multi-point physical authentication inspection: including the crown, bezel, dial, case, clasp/buckle, hands, end links, and reference number, to securely delivering the timepiece.

6 collectable watches from the movies with eBay ‘Authenticity Guarantee’

Rolex Submariner 6538 as worn by James Bond

When it comes to watches, James Bond knows his stuff, and Sean Connery wore the Rolex Submariner 6538 in movies including Dr No and Thunderball. The Rolex Submariner is recognised as one the best diving watches of all time and the 6538 is one of the most sought-after styles. With eBay, you can set up a search alert to track down your rare timepiece.

Omega Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch from ‘Apollo 13’

Want to live out your astronaut dreams? Well, the Omega Speedmaster is the official watch certified for space flight by NASA, worn by Tom Hanks in the Ron Howard classic ‘Apollo 13’ and has even been to the moon. Finding a model of this timeless watch from the 1970s can be a hard task, but with eBay’s ‘Authenticity Guarantee’ you can search and shop with confidence.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Grande Taille as seen in ‘Batman Begins’ and ‘The Dark Knight’

In the DC universe, Bruce Wayne is one of the richest people in the world, so you would expect him to wear an impressive timepiece. In Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy, Batman’s watch of choice is the Jaeger-Lecoultre Reverso Grande Taille , with its Art Deco design and reversible case.

Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M from James Bond ‘Skyfall’

While James Bond originally appeared on screen wearing a Rolex, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig both wore Omega, with the larger-styled Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M spotted in ‘Skyfall’. To celebrate the film, Omega released a special ‘Skyfall’ limited edition featuring a matt structured black dial with a date window at the 3 o’clock position and the 007 logo at the 7 o'clock position.

Heuer Monaco Chronograph as worn by Steve McQueen in ‘Le Mans’

Watches and motorsport have a long-standing tradition, and one of the most iconic watches has to be the Heuer Monaco Chronograph . Not only is this stylish timepiece with its cobalt face and unique squared shape and matching subdials striking, but it was also the world’s first automatic chronograph, and worn by the legendary Steve McQueen in his racing film, ‘Le Mans’.

Rolex Datejust Two-Tone from ‘American Psycho’

While American Psycho’s protagonist Patrick Bateman might be a psychotic killer, Christian Bale’s character is also stylish, and his two-tone 36mm Rolex Datejust Oyster Perpetual Wristwatch makes a statement. The Rolex Datejust reference 16013 is described by many as one of the most iconic Rolex watches, as its two-tone metal design makes it easily identifiable and timeless.

