IED suggests 3 ways to perform a fashion show

Fashion shows naturally focus on clothing, but their different possibilities of expression demonstrate that presentation is just crucial. With the help of a theme or a peculiar setting, designers can present their whole vision for the collection. A customized fashion show helps the designer highlight pieces from their collection and is a great way to indulge spectators. IED fashion schools are deeply aware of this potential and performed three different alternatives on occasion of the 2022 final fashion shows.

Let’s start with a classic fashion show formula offered by IED Roma, which took part in Altaroma 2022 last July, the driving force of emerging Italian fashion profiles.

IED Roma showcased its best graduates' creations – from the Fashion Design and Jewelry Design courses – with the INSUBORDINATE show as part of the Altaroma fashion event. A craftwork aimed at overturning the canons of the sartorial discipline. Metaphorically, a reversal of the rules that wants to assert itself as a manifesto of imperfection. The capsule collections highlighted the construction of each garment and will be accompanied by three jewelry collections and three accessory collections.

Image: IED Roma, INSUBORDINATE fashion show

Image: IED Roma, INSUBORDINATE fashion show

Different formula, with an intimate touch, was the one realized by IED Milano with a Graduate Fashion Show that was a dance party in Magazzini Generali club. Body Meets Body is the celebration of renewed contact, expressed in the physical encounter of bodies with clothes, of clothes with movement and, above all, of bodies with bodies. The seven men's, women's and genderless fashion collections featured in the fashion show are united by extensive personal research and the same design methodology, but differ in their material and conceptual expression of the vision of the individual, its internal dynamics and forms.

Finally IED Torino presented a cross disciplinary fashion movie – Sinapsis. Fashion and Product Design graduates of the school had the opportunity to realize their thesis projects together in collaboration with Elasi, an Italian singer-songwriter from Alessandria, whose musical style is imbued with journeys around real and imaginary worlds.

The Fashion School students developed the collections, balancing the surreal extravagance of the commission and the feasibility of the garments, while the Product students created proposals that redefined the role of the product, developing two concepts: one related to objects for stage design and one for the creation of mass-produced merchandise.

The result is a range of experimentations, ideas, games of fabrics and colors that interpret Elasi's pop world and come to life in the video made by Pepe Fotografia, in a surreal vision between dystopian newsreels and video cameras that steal the identities of the protagonists: the scenes are observed through some screens by Elasi who closed the video embodying the reality and eccentricity of the students' creations.

Establishing different atmospheres, IED keeps fashion shows a once-in-a-lifetime “experience”.

Image: IED Milano, Body meets Body fashion show

Image: IED Milano, Body meets Body fashion show