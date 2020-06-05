IFA Paris x Ginger Finds: Creating a future beyond today

- Sponsor |
A 5-day online program for Fashion & Beauty devotees discovering how to transcend uncertainty, creating inspirational career opportunities.
The global fashion and luxury industries are at an exciting and critical turning point, with an unprecedented opportunity to innovate and be at the forefront of doing business in a new way. This 30-Hour program has been curated with one single objective in mind: putting you in the driving seat of designing your future work life.....addressing questions like: What kind of industry landscape can we expect after the de-confinement? How will specific functions such as buying and retail evolve? How can job applicants reshape their profiles to illustrate they have the capacity to weather any type of challenge?
These are just a few of the questions the expert teams of Ginger Finds, IFA Paris, and their guest speakers propose to answer throughout this 30-Hour E-Learning Training. The program structure will be built around a variety of live Tutorials, Guest Seminars with Industry Shakers and Movers, Targeted Case Studies, and Practical Workshops.
Upon completion of the program, Ginger Finds will select the 3 best profiles who will benefit from a one year coaching and mentoring on career development.
PROGRAM LEARNING OBJECTIVES
- Acquiring function-specific knowledge to understand how a Fashion House might work post Covid-19
- Using introspection to support navigating risk and uncertainty
- Honing one’s creative skills to be able to reinvent oneself or position oneself in the market newly
- Developing the ability to carve a new path for various company stakeholders
- Increasing your Fashion and Luxury Network
PROGRAM SCHEDULING
Day 1 - How to deal with risk and uncertainty?
- Participants will develop the ability to face uncertainty and embrace risk to develop new career opportunities.
- Invited Guests on the Discussion Panel:
- Janey Hughes - President, Ginger finds
- Wayne Puglia - COO, Ginger finds
- Ennio Capasa - Founder, Costume National
- Olympia Le-Tan - Creative Director, Olympia Le-Tan
- Dr Courtney Hammonds - Global Educator
Day 2 - Buying and Merchandising
- What will the role of Buyers and Merchandisers look like in the future?
- Invited Guests on the Discussion Panel:
- Sergio Odriozola - External Advisor, Bain & Company
- Virginie Marie - Global Sales VP, FENTY
- Emily Culp - CEO, Cover FX Skincare
- Giovanni Lepori - VP, Global Retail Development, Rothy's
- Kellie Swanton, VP International, Reformation
- Shazmeen Malik- Former VP Women's Merchandising, American Eagle
Day 3 - Collection Development
- How will changes in seasons, the organization of fashion weeks and the re-shoring of production outlets affect the creative process?
- Invited Guests on the Discussion Panel:
- Maurizio Donadi- Co-founder/Creative Director, Atelier&Repairs/Conduit Creative Office
- Stephanie Nelson Roberson - SVP, Head of Buying, Shopbop / East Dane
- Shira Carmi - CEO, Altuzarra
- Sharon Lombardo, Founder/Creative Director, Fil de Vie
Day 4 - Fashion Technology and Sustainable Development
- A review of the most prominent Fashion Tech and Sustainability trends that will change production, retail, and customer experience.
- Invited Guests on the Discussion Panel:
- Adam Levene - Founder, HERO
- Romain Blanco - Managing Director, Le New Black
- Johanna Murphy - SVP Consumer Marketing & Global Digital Commerce, Michael Kors
- Vanessa Barboni Hallik - CEO, Another Tomorrow
- Erin Beatty - Creative Director, Erin Beatty Inc
- Tina Bhojwani - Co-Founder/CEO, AERA
Day 5 - Individual Reviews
The last day of the program will be entirely dedicated to the review of participants' profiles (CV, Portfolio, LinkedIn etc.). Ginger Puglia (Founder/CEO, Ginger Finds) and Janey Hughes (President, Ginger Finds) will dedicate 30 minutes to each candidate to help curate their individual professional profiles.
The 3 most compelling candidates will benefit from a 1-year coaching opportunity from Ginger Finds!
The online program will take place from June 29 - July 3, 2020.
