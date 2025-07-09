IFM and HModa Academia partner for footwear training program

The Institut Français de la Mode (IFM) and Accademia HModa (Italy) have launched a unique educational project. The project aims to connect students specialising in Leather Goods, Fashion Accessories and Footwear as part of their Master of Arts in Fashion Design with Accademia HModa. Accademia HModa offers comprehensive training in luxury footwear manufacturing.

Accademia HModa, a mission-driven company located in the Marche region, was founded by HModa. HModa is an Italian industrial group specialising in the production of high-end fashion items. As a reminder, Gilles Lasbordes recently took the helm of HModa France to create a luxury industrial hub in Aubervilliers.

The project title, "Taking the first step" (Fare il primo passo, in Italian), plays on the word "marche". "Marche" refers to the act of walking and the Italian region where the academy is based. It is also home to many high-end footwear manufacturers (design, prototyping, manufacturing).

The process unfolded as follows:

In January 2025, IFM students travelled to the EFC (Ente Formativo Calzaturiero delle Marche) centre to collaborate with their Italian counterparts. The prototypes were created with the support of EFC trainers and Valmor (an HModa group company).

In March 2025, the preliminary prototypes were presented to a jury at the IFM. In July 2025, the students finalised their study project and submitted the final prototypes.

IFM and HModa Academia Credits: HModa Academia

Contemporary forms, craftsmanship, new technologies, or how to rediscover the joy of making shoes

"This partnership has allowed three international students to fully and freely express their artistic vision," said Leyla Neri, director of the Master of Arts in Fashion Design at IFM, in a statement. "They also trained in the techniques and realities of a specialist field to which they now wish to devote themselves entirely. This unique experience will leave a lasting mark on their professional careers."

"This initiative strengthens our students' training programme," added Valentina Vaccarini, director of Accademia HModa. "In addition to the fundamental content already present in our courses, such as Made in Italy and sustainability, it integrates the opportunity to closely understand the creative process in a global context."

At a time when France has seen its production workshops disappear (Romans-sur-Misère is used to evoke Romans, which was the centre of the footwear industry), this experience may give future bootmakers the heart to work towards relocating this industry to France.