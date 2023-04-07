IFM introduces new advanced management programme in fashion and luxury

Designed as a career accelerator, the new programme at French fashion institute L’Institut Français de la Mode (IFM) focuses on advanced management in the field of fashion and luxury.

The programme is aimed at experienced professionals - senior executives, entrepreneurs, heads of strategic units - who wish to develop their careers.

Over a period of six months, the course will equip the professionals with the skills to implement management strategies, including in-depth knowledge of the opportunities and challenges facing the fashion and luxury industry today, as well as insight into the transformations to come. A course on the metaverse is also planned.

This is a blended learning course consisting of two modules that take place on the IFM campus in Paris and three online modules.

The programme is taught in English. To be admitted, candidates must hold a Master's degree in management, economics, political science, law, communication, applied arts, engineering or design and have at least five years of professional experience in a management position.

