Ikea back with a new fashion collection

After a collaboration with in 2019 and an exhibition dedicated to fashion last year, Ikea made another foray into the industry, this time with a streetwear line.

The furniture and decoration company’s new streetwear collection was named ‘Aurtiende’, which the brand translates as “decade”. The line is made up of T-shirts, hoodies, bucket hats, bags and tote bags, with prices ranging from 6.99 euros (for a bag or hat) to 19.99 euros (for a sweatshirt).

A streetwear collection available in the Ikea Italie Deux, Rivoli and Vélizy stores, in the Paris region, and also on the Ikea.fr website.

Ikea’s T-shirt and bucket hat Credits: Courtesy of Ikea

In July 2020, Ikea presented its very first capsule collection of streetwear clothing and accessories. Named Etfterträda, the line followed on from an initial fashion collaboration in 2019 between the famous designer , who has since passed away, and the Swedish brand.

Ikea’s tote bag Credits: Courtesy of Ikea

More recently, in 2023, Ikea also collaborated with Finnish design brand Marimekko.