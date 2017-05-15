Ikea teams up with stylist Bea Åkerlund for capsule collection

Homeware giant Ikea has teamed up with another fashion expert for its upcoming collaborative collection: stylist and costume designer Bea Åkerlund.

Together the two created a new collection under the name Omedelbar, which is set to offer a series of eclectic household goods. Set to launch in stores Spring 2018, the collection will feature a number of eye-catching pieces, which reflects Åkerlund's outgoing style.

Best known for her 'over the top looks' she creates as a personal stylist to A-list stars, including the likes of Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Madonna, Åkerlund is thrilled to share her sense of style with a wider public through the collaboration. "It's great that I can share my vision with the world through products that are accessible to everyone," said Åkerlund in a press release.

"Omedelbar is all about expression. What fashion accessories can do for an outfit, these eyecatchers will do for your interior," added Karin Gustavsson, Creative Leader at Ikea. "With this collection, we offer customers a glimpse into Bea's exciting world. She's a great role model and the proof that hard work and a 'nothing's impossible' attitude can bring you anywhere."

Photo:Ikea