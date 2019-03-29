In her father's shoes, Shanghai Tang appoints creative successor

Shanghai Tang, the luxury fashion label where east meets west, has appointed the founder's daughter, Victoria Tang-Owen, as its new Creative Director.

Founded 25 years ago by Sir David Tang, a London and Hong Kong-based businessman, Ms Tang-Owens succeeds the role after Tang passed away in 2017.

Tang-Owens' first task will be to develop the company's lifestyle offerings and reach a new audience, as she launches her first creatively helmed spring summer 2019 campaign.

Shanghai Tang is owned by Italian entrepreneur Alessandro Bastagli, who bought the business from luxury group Richemont in June 2017.

"It's incredible to think that 25 years after my father founded Shanghai Tang, I have the privilege of taking over as creative director of the brand,” Ms. Tang-Owen said in a statement. “I am excited to refresh our lifestyle offer, engage with our loyal customers and attract a new audience with our unique take on Chinese luxury aesthetics."

Photo credit: Shanghai Tang