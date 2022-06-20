In Meta's new store Avatars can be dressed in Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne

Meta is launching an Avatar Store on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. The store will launch to include digital clothes from Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne, as was announced by Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter. The Facebook founder and Instagram Fashion Director Eva Chen were pictured as avatars in several looks from each designer.

Early in May Mr Zuckerberg was photographed in Italy in the company of some of Italy’s leading luxury industry figures, presumably to foster new partnership and growth drivers to the metaverse. Meta is betting heavily on future connections in 3D.

Shopping in the Metaverse

Mr Zuckerberg describes the clothing store as a place to dress users' Meta Avatars, focusing on providing the tools for people to be able to digitally express themselves through fashion, "and getting that right in the Metaverse is important", Zuckerberg iterated.

Prada, Balenciaga, Thom Browne are the first three luxury brands joining the store, which Ms Chen says will also be a place for emerging designers and creatives, allowing users to freely express their Meta identities. Zuckerberg said soon anybody can create digital collections, all that is needed is a computer and an imagination.

Currently digital clothes are not yet available in Meta’s store, which the social media giant says will launch soon. While there has been no information released on the marketplace in terms of costs and how brands and companies can maximise this new revenue stream, Meta also stated it would offer a selections of free avatar clothes.

Digital fashion for Web3 has seen a slew of streetwear and luxury companies partner with technology providers to create immersive experiences and unique products for the metaverse. Balenciaga introduced Skins for gaming platform Fortnight last year and Gucci’s latest Roblox collab, Gucci Town, allows users to visit a virtual store.