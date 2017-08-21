In Pictures: 8 things to expect from Erdem X H&M

Erdem, one of London Fashion Week's favorites, was announced earlier this year as H&M’s latest designer collaboration.

Teased by the Erdem x H&M trailer, directed by Baz Luhrmann, the collection is set to be filled with feminine womenswear, accessories and a menswear collection.

">

Whilst awaiting further details, FashionUnited has gathered eight things to expect from the Erdem x H&M collection according to the video, illustrated with images from Erdem’s previous collections: SS17, Resort 2017 and FW17/18.

1. Romantic Basics h2>

Erdem Moralioglu always has a basic level of romance in his designs, making use of romantic decoration, materials, shapes and colours. The stereotypical Erdem design is a romantic flowing maxi dress, featuring a relaxed silhouette and preferably semi-transparent fabric.

Witnessed as the first women’s look in the video, a black dress with printed flowers emphasises the Erdem look. Followed later, by a second maxi dress featuring a structured body and spaghetti straps. P>

Photo 1: Erdem Resort Collection 2017. Credit: Catwalkpictures.com

2. Multi-Straps h2>

The romantic dark, flower printed maxi dress has one more striking detail: multiple shoulder straps. Moralioglu used this same design throughout the SS17 collection, with multiple straps on dresses with or without knitted detailing.

Photos: Erdem Spring / Summer 2017 Collection. Credit: Catwalkpictures.com Small> p>

3. Special Necklines h2>

The teaser video features the top of a pleated top, tunic or dress. With floral print and a double collar. Again making use of his signature designs, Erdem’s last three collections have presented special necklines, sometimes nodding to the Renaissance era. Key details include: Closed, upright collars and / or double layer details. P>

Photo 3: Erdem Resort Collection 2017. Credit: Catwalkpictures.com Small> p> H2> 4. The Flower Print h2>

Unmistakably linked to Erdem, the flower print is set to return in all forms for the collaboration collection.

Photo 4: Erdem resort collection 2017. Credit: Catwalkpictures.com Small> p> 5. Textural Sensation h2>

Romantic fabrics are synonymous with the style of Erdem, and by romantic fabrics we mean luxury and well finished materials, often with texture. Examples include lace, velvet, jacquard (a complicated pattern that is woven rather than printed) or smooth silky fabrics featuring rich embroidery. P>

Photo 5: Erdem Fall / Winter Collection 2017. Credit: Catwalkpictures.com small> p> 6. Erdem men's fashion: Uniform & Jacquard h2>

Moralioglu will make men’s pieces for the first time in the H&M collaboration collection. Shown in the teaser video, we see three models from the back. One wears a classic looking, grey suit whilst the other two wear jacquard suits with pyjama inspired threading.

Photo 6: Erdem Fall / Winter collection 2017. Credit: Catwalkpictures.com small> p> 7. Dangle earrings h2>

Finally, two more women's items which we are yet to mention can be seen in the video. First; long, dangle earring with pearls or shiny pebbles, again synonymous to Erdem’s SS17 collection. P>

Photo 7: Erdem Spring / Summer Collection 2017. Credit: Catwalkpictures.com small> p> 8. Leopard faux fur em> h2> Secondly, a faux fur leopard print coat with black ribbons at the collar. P> Photo 8: Erdem resort collection 2017. Credit: Catwalkpictures.com p> The H & M x Erdem collection will be launched November 2. Lees ook: H&M taps Erdem for it's newest designer collaboration .