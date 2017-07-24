In pictures: Aglaë Dreyer x navabi

As the second part of navabi's Influencer Collections series, Belgian plus size model Aglaë Dreyer has designed a capsule collection for the premium plus size retailer that focuses on relaxed feminine styles. The seven piece collection Aglaë meets navabi has been designed to encourage plus size women to flaunt their curves instead of hiding them.

“As a plus model for years, I always felt a bit frustrated with the collections - I wanted pieces that would show more skin. I always felt the clothes I was wearing were meant to hide my shape although all I want to do it is show them ... as I’m proud of my curves and so should you be,” commented Dreyer.

The collection based around a blue and white colour palette with easy-to-wear, mix-and-match pieces. Included are a dark blue cold shoulder maxi dress, an airy white blouse with fluted sleeves, a pale blue striped ruffle wrap dress, a dark blue wrap skirt, elegant jogging pants, a white t-with heart motif and a pin-striped blazer.

“The thought that curvy women should hide is wrong. This design cooperation is close to my heart as navabi is a cool, young brand that understands that fashion is for everyone and that we as women deserve more. Together with navabi, I would like to offer a collection that is sexy as well as feminine and cool - for all the beautiful women out there,” explained Dreyer the inspiration for her collection.

Dreyer was discovered as a model at the age of 16 and - according to the industry's pressures - lost 25 kilos but then decided that she wanted to neither sacrifice wine nor dessert - nor her health for that matter - and started enjoying life and her curvy figure. She also discoverd that she did not have to sacrifice her modeling career either - today, she is one of the most sought after plus size models and has been working regularly with navabi since 2015.

The Aglaë meets navabi collection is available exclusively through navabi from July 23. Sizes range from 14 to 28 and prices from 45.99 pounds to 110.99 pounds.

navabi’s first influencer collection was designed by British blogger Bethany Rutter of Arched Eyebrow fame; the next collection is already underway and will be designed by blogger Isabell Decker of Dressing Outside the Box.

Photos: navabi ©DEichler