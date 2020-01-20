In pictures: Arket’s first sportswear collection

H&M’s fashion and lifestyle brand Arket has launched its first Running Concept: a sportswear collection for men and women that has been designed by Arket’s design studio in Stockholm. The collection is available on arket.com and in selected Arket stores.

“Running in Scandinavia is as much about finding peace with the weather – as with your own body and mind, meaning that function always comes first. But function can also be interpreted in a wider sense,” said Anna Teurnell, Arket’s head of design, in a press release on Thursday.

The collection combines high-performance materials with a minimalistic aesthetic like a windbreaker with reflective details made entirely from recycled polyester. For men, shorts are available in the same material, as well as compression tights to pair with t-shirts and a warm-up fleece that combines a foundation of 80–90 percent recycled fibres with complementing materials for enhanced functionality.

“For us, Arket Running is part of a mindful lifestyle. By running you can explore alternate routes in culture, your environment as well as nature, which feeds your body and soul. The design is influenced by the notion of a modern runner, for whom performance and maintaining a balanced life go hand in hand,” added Teurnell.

For women, there is a range of high-performance compression tights with a matching bra as well as tops made from breathable material and a fleece hoodie. The colour scheme is classic, ranging from taupe to black while selected jackets and shorts in orange and camouflage print add accents.

Prices range from 29 euros for a sports bra to 79 euros for a hooded running jacket. All articles are available on arket.com as well as in selected Arket stores.