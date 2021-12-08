In Pictures: DSquared2 Pre-Fall 2022 #Elevatorselfies

Legend has it that full-length mirrors were introduced into slow-moving elevators to distract passengers and keep them occupied. Whether or not this is true, it’s an ideal opportunity to check ones appearance before arriving somewhere, especially when the carriage is well lit. This fact undoubtedly led to the popularity of posting photos on Instagram with the tag #elevatorselfies. It’s a trend that Dean and Dan Caten embraced for their Pre-fall Dsquared2 collection with a tongue-in-cheek show shot in an elevator mock-up.

“Airport elevators, hotel elevators—they’re just metaphors for the desire to hit the road again. Our boys and girls are travelers, globetrotters. They’re finally out of their closet and back on the planet.” As for the Collection the twins described it as having a “Canadian vibe: easy, chilled, relaxed.”

For arrival in ‘Philadelphia’ a thick knit pieced-in cardigan and heather grey t-shirt were layered under a denim-on-denim look. Not ones to skimp on accessories, the Catens embellished the outfit with yeti fur clogs, a woven leather belt and massive rings.

‘Back in Town’ in Nha Trang, Vietnam, the look included pieced-in cotton pants with a khaki safari jacket over a tiger print top. It was accessorized with faux fur sandals, marled-knit socks and a faux fur and leather cross-body bag.

The twins had sunshine on their minds for their Porto, Portugal outfit. A show-stopping collaged coat was layered over an orange hoodie and boyfriend jeans. A calf-hair tote bag completed the look.

Two friends ‘visited’ La Paz, Bolivia in a veritable whirlwind of texture, color and print. A backpack was decorated with appliqued patches.

At the Honolulu International Airport, ‘Waikiki Girl’ sported garments with a ‘seventies vibe. A marled-knit striped cape was shown with fringed suede hot pants embellished with appliqued patches. Thick-soled embroidered boots completed the look.

Over in ‘Cape Town’ we were ‘welcomed to paradise’ with a look that included a jacquard jacket over a lime colored hoodie and ripped denim hot pants.

In ‘Milan’ the Catens took a detour away from the numerous layered and collaged looks, presenting plush velvet separates and a hot pink blazer over green athletic pants

Finally, in Melbourne, Australia, a light plaid coat was shown over a mesmerizingly colorful sequined full-length gown.

All in all, the collection was a feast of color, texture and print that delighted the eye and had all who viewed it yearning to travel again.