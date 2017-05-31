In Pictures: 'Guccify Yourself' for Cruise 2018

London - Alessandro Michele, creative director for Gucci, cruise collection for 2018 invited consumers to 'Guccify' themselves. The collection, which featured all of Michele's signatures - think florals, animal prints, vivid colors and a clashing of patterns, saw the designer continued his vision for the brand.

The show took place inside the Palatine Gallery of Palazzo Pitti in Florence, Italy, which first opened its doors to the public in 1833. The gallery is home to over 500 paintings, mostly from the Renaissance which served as the backdrop for the collection show. Michele admitted to the media that he originally wanted to host the show in the Parthenon in Athens, as the collection was inspired by ancient cultures. "At the beginning, everything started in the Mediterranean, the Greek, and Roman cultures," he said. "But we couldn’t have Athens, so I went to the next big step in civilization, the Renaissance."

Cruise 2018: The Gucci Renaissance

The resort collection, which was described as a "new verse", was also influenced by the Renaissance, which made the Palazzo Pitti a fitting backdrop. The collection included a wide array of items, ranging from tailored suits to fur coats, to billowing gowns and evening dresses to military coats and silk jacquard blouses. It was anything but your average cruise collection, but viewers know better than to expect anything average from Michele. All garments were heavily decorated with embroidery, lace or prints, or richly accessorized with sequins, crystals, and pearls, in a throwback to the Renaissance with a modern twist.

Logoed t-shirts and handbags featuring the phrases 'Guccy, Guccification and Guccify Youself' where also a lay part of this collection, as Michele sought a way to connection to today's pop culture. "I like popular culture and this is the reason why I like the Renaissance because it is super pop. Pop means we all understand it and admire it," said Michele in a statement. Animal printed turbans, baseball caps, gilded wreaths, silver tiaras and glittery sunglasses completed each look shown. Scroll down to see more looks from Gucci Cruise 2018.

Photos: Courtesy of Gucci – shot by Dan Lecca