In pictures: Jack Wolfskin x GmbH

Outdoor wear and equipment brand Jack Wolfskin has joined forces with Berlin fashion brand GmbH for an autumn/winter 2021 capsule collection that combines patented Jack Wolfskin technology with GmbH’s characteristic style. All pieces are adorned with Jack Wolfskin’s paw and GmbH’s guild logo.

“A collaboration between outdoor pioneer Jack Wolfskin and Berlin fashion brand GmbH might not at first seem like the most obvious combination, but both brands share some fundamental values at their core: sustainability and heritage. Jack Wolfskin are celebrating their 40th anniversary with an expedition into the future of fashion. The capsule collection makes perfect sense as both brands amplify each other’s strongest qualities,” say the brands in a joint press release.

While Jack Wolfskin have worked seriously towards sustainability from the beginning in 1981, since GmbH was born on Berlin’s dancefloors in 2016, the label has also championed environmental responsibility from its first collection, which was made entirely from upcycled materials.

Other than emphasising the similarities that connect them through abstract patterns, both as quilted embroideries and prints, the brands wanted to do away with the misconception that BIPOC and immigrants do not enjoy the outdoors. Thus, the intercultural and multigenerational collaboration Jack Wolfskin x GmbH was born.

“It’s a huge moment for both of the brands. For Jack Wolfskin it is a foray into runway fashion – but it’s also an intercultural collaboration that takes a stand for the representation of brown people in hiking and the outdoors,” they add.

The Jack Wolfskin x GmbH collection consists of a parka, a bomber jacket, a knit sweater and t-shirt with a reinterpreted wolf emblem, a sherpa set in two colour ways, an embroidered set of shirt and pants with detachable elements, a functional t-shirt, scarves, a backpack and even a tent. The capsule will release mid-November 2021.