In pictures: Quiz launches 43-piece swimwear range

Omni-channel fast-fashion brand Quiz has launched a new 43-piece swimwear range.

The collection, which is available online in sizes 8 to 16, comes in an array of vivid colours, styles and patterns from floral and paisley print to sequin and marble designs. The range sits alongside a selection of swimwear accessories including leopard print kaftans, on-trend headbands and sunglasses.

“We are excited to launch our new swimwear range in time to get everyone ready for the warmer weather,” Sheraz Ramzan, chief commercial officer commented in a statement. “Customers can expect the latest trends in swimwear coupled with our signature styles, perfect for lounging by the pool or on the beach.”

Prices range from 10.99 pounds to 29.99 pounds.