In Pictures: River Island x Blood Brother

London - River Island has launched its latest designer collaboration under its Design Forum. Teaming up with London-based menswear label Blood Brother for SS'18, the capsule collection features vintage streetwear details throughout.

Founded by Nichola Biela and James Waller, the 11-piece collection celebrates the best of urban style, incorporating graphic slogans, CCTV glitch prints, as well as HTML code, references on a muted colour palette with hints of high-vis orange. The capsule collection includes ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories, which reflect Blood Brother signature urban and military style. Key pieces in the collection include leather hiking boots, a borg fleece jacket, as well as an MAI patch-pocket denim jacket.

RI x Blood Brother is currently available in selected River Island stores and online. Prices for the capsule collection range from 15 pounds to 150 pounds.

Photos: River Island x Blood Brother, Facebook