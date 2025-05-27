Indian textile industry faces scrutiny over toxic chemical contamination

A recent study by environmental advocacy group Toxics Link, in collaboration with the Environmental Defense Fund, has raised concerns over the presence of hazardous chemicals in India's textile industry. The report highlights the widespread use of nonylphenol and its ethoxylates (NPEs) in textile manufacturing processes, substances known for their endocrine-disrupting properties and environmental persistence.

The research involved sampling various textiles, detergents, and environmental media across key industrial regions in India. Findings indicate that nonylphenol contamination is prevalent, not only in textile products but also in wastewater and surrounding ecosystems. This contamination poses risks to aquatic life and potentially to human health through water sources and food chains.

Human exposure to NP and NPE occurs through multiple pathways, including ingestion of contaminated food and water, inhalation of polluted air, and contact with household dust. Additional exposure risks arise from NP migration from plastic packaging into food and beverages, as well as the use of textiles, detergents, and personal care products containing NP. - Report "TOXIC THREADS" Assessing Nonylphenol Contamination in Indian Textiles & the Environment.

Despite global regulatory measures restricting the use of such chemicals—such as the European Union's REACH regulation and similar policies in other countries—India's regulatory framework remains less stringent. The continued use of NPEs in Indian textiles may have implications for international trade, especially as global markets increasingly demand environmentally compliant products.

The report calls for urgent policy interventions, including stricter regulations on hazardous substances in textiles, improved wastewater treatment infrastructure, and increased transparency in chemical usage within the industry. It also emphasizes the need for consumer awareness and corporate responsibility to drive demand for safer, sustainable textile production practices.

As the global textile market moves towards sustainability, India's industry faces the challenge of aligning with international environmental standards to maintain its competitiveness and protect public health.