Inditex donates three million euros to those affected by the earthquakes in Venezuela

Madrid – The Spanish fashion multinational, the Inditex group, parent company of popular chains such as Zara, Bershka and Massimo Dutti, has announced a contribution of three million euros to the programme for people affected by the earthquakes in Venezuela, launched by the Red Cross.

According to the management of the Spanish group, Inditex has agreed to contribute three million euros to the emergency programme to help the victims of the earthquakes. This is in line with the company's aid and donation policies in response to humanitarian crises, such as the one that has begun in Venezuela following the terrible earthquakes on June 24. The programme was initiated by the Venezuelan Red Cross delegation. The donation will be channelled through the Spanish Red Cross, and its funds will be managed in coordination with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

It has also been specified that the funds will be used for two main purposes. Firstly, they will cover the acquisition, distribution and transport of essential items. These are particularly necessary during the initial phase of such emergencies and include items such as water containers, blankets, sheets, tents, and kitchen, sleeping and hygiene kits. Secondly, the funds will finance the deployment of a mobile clinic in the country. This will reinforce healthcare capacity in the most affected areas, with the ability to provide services to approximately 100 outpatients.

The Spanish company specified that these mobile facilities will provide “emergency healthcare, including triage, patient stabilisation, first aid, trauma care and referral of cases requiring hospital assistance.” The company added that “the clinic has the capacity to provide medical services for 100 outpatients per day,” and will be “staffed by specialised healthcare personnel” who will work “in collaboration with local professionals.” The donation will also contribute to “the acquisition, distribution and transport of essential items” with “the objective of meeting the basic needs of the people affected during the initial phase of the emergency.” In parallel, the Spanish company is also setting up a channel for monetary contributions from its employees in Spain.

With four stores in Venezuela

After reaching a total of 24 stores across the country at the close of its 2016 financial year, Inditex closed all its stores in Venezuela in 2021. In the same year, responding to the humanitarian crisis in the country, the Spanish fashion multinational announced its decision to support a new three-year programme. This programme was designed to care for the displaced population in Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil.

Just as this programme was being completed, Inditex returned to the Venezuelan market. The company opened a new first Zara store in the country on April 25, 2024, in the Sambil shopping centre in the Chacao municipality, within the metropolitan area of Caracas. This opening was followed by new stores for its Pull&Bear, Bershka and Stradivarius chains. With these additions, Inditex had four active stores at the close of its last financial year in 2025. However, it has been reported that these establishments have temporarily closed following the earthquakes. They are waiting for the ongoing crisis in the country to normalise as much as possible.