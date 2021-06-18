Indosole introduces its SS21 collection to act as environmental innovators

Indosole has dedicated the last 10 years to being the environmental keepers of the future. Merging artisan skill with corrective impact, developing a laborious shoemaking process that transforms tires to soles by hand. Through this analogue technology and circular thinking we were able to save over 100K+ tires from landfills but looking at the exponential rate of industrial world waste, we realized we had to up our game.

We set out to prevent the environmental hiccup of the future. A breakthrough technology was needed that could address mass scale. Indosole aspired to double growth while significantly reducing global negative impact. The Indosole Mission, to inspire people to live a more fulfilled and conscious life with every step, has taken a leap forward with their Spring Summer 2021 collection. Like most of the world, we have been affected by this 'New Abnormal' time in history. It has made us question the future while keeping optimistic. It has also allowed us to take time to reflect on the past. Always inspired by architecture, art, music and nature; SS’21 is inspired by the Classics and by Tradition.

We have spent a lot of time researching materials, textures and processes. Mixing materials, creating new materials and new fabrics to make our version of 'The Modern Classics.’

Always striving to be better in every aspect of what we do, this new collection is broken into 3 segments. Keeping our Core ESSNTL collection as the base and then building upon it.

Core - The original ESSNTL line of Flip Flops, Slides and Cross models in signature colours inspired by nature.

Core Plus - A sporty spin on the classic styles.

Textured - Seeking out most responsible production and materials, in collaboration with Handep, a social enterprise in Kalimantan. In response to the rapid expansion of oil palm plantations, mining and logging, Indosole and Handep have joined forces to strengthen the position of indigenous women and small-scale farmers by producing sustainable fashion and agricultural products.

“As a certified B Corp we also wanted to tell a handmade story this year, so will be adding a natural weave to the mix which is hand done in an old fashioned way by Indonesian artisans.”, says Kyle, founder of Indosole.

About the company

In 2004, founder Kyle Parson came into contact with billions of used car tires while travelling through Indonesia. Car tires are a breeding ground for deadly diseases and have a major impact on our environment. Indosole has found a better solution to this problem by recycling them and then using them as the basis for the outsole of all slippers. Indosole's mission is to inspire people to lead a more conscious life at every step they take. Indosole has stretched its Balinese roots across more than 25 countries worldwide including Europe. The SS21 collection will be available from May 2021 in more than 100 European stores including OMODA, SHUZ, NUD GALLERY, LOVEAFFAIR, BLOOM FASHION, as well as online.