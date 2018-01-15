Innovations in all areas

The industry finds itself in turmoil – on every level. Whether it’s sales channels, supply chains, sustainability or functionality – all the brand parameters must be sounded out and, where necessary, readjusted or removed. Some brands have no fear of looking in the mirror. These innovators are exhibiting at Premium and we introduce you to them here.

Among the labels exhibiting at the Premium, Show&Order, SEEK and Bright trade shows are some who take a sustainable approach to manufacturing, such as Cologne-based label Armedangels, which specialises in fair and environmentally sustainable products that also meet high aesthetic standards. Or Ecoalf, a label that specialises in recycling. The Madrid-based company takes objects that have been thrown away, which might be floating in the ocean, and produces new clothing while in the process saving the planet.

The working conditions in the respective countries of production are likewise a starting point for many labels. Toms, for instance, the footwear brand from Los Angeles, supports the rights of local workers in India and Rwanda, where it produces coffee as well as clothing. The makers of Abury, a Berlin brand, believe in fair wages for local artisans in South East Asia. This lets fashion proceed without a bad conscience.

In matters of technology and functionality, too, the focus is on the future. Alpha Tauri, which is part of Austrian company Red Bull, produces smart outerwear for everyday use. The jackets reflect back the wearer’s own body heat, increasing performance and well-being. The sports label Morotai is proving impressive, not just in the ‘Lion’s Den’, but also thanks to its core values: Morotai unites superlative functionality with design – for true athletes.

DATE

16 – 18 January 2018

OPENING TIMES

16 – 17 January 2018 10:00 – 19:00

18 January 2018 10:00 – 17:00

LOCATION

Kühlhaus

Floors 1 – 5

Luckenwalder Strasse 3

10963 Berlin