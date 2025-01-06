Inspired by the Lagoon: bugatti unveils FW25 collection ‘Venetian Chic’

With its Fall/Winter 2025 collection, bugatti brings the timeless charm of Venice to life. Under the theme “Venetian Chic”, the Herford-based fashion brand combines the opulent aesthetics of the Italian lagoon city with modern elegance. The water surrounding and shaping Venice serves as the central inspiration—a nod to the growing societal desire for calm and stability. The designs radiate timeless beauty and playful lightness, brought together in a well-balanced color palette.

Three harmonious color stories

The color themes of the FW25 collection capture the depth and diversity of their inspiration. bugatti Blue reflects the cool shimmer of water with shades like navy and off-white, accented by khaki. bugatti Main highlights warm earthy tones such as cognac and sand, complemented by sophisticated accents like blackberry and rose. Finally, bugatti Gold embodies the luxurious opulence of Venetian palaces with harmonious combinations of sand beige, lavender, and deep nut brown, radiating warmth and refinement.

Menswear: elegance and functionality for the cold season

The coats in the menswear collection embody the timeless style of the Serenissima. Crafted from premium Italian fabrics, fine wool and cashmere blends, and reimagined check patterns, the designs are defined by clean, elegant cuts that offer effortless lightness while ensuring warmth and comfort.

Long parkas and functional jackets feature innovative material combinations that reliably protect wearers throughout the winter, blending comfort, lightness, and sophisticated design. The leather jackets stand out with matte nubuck finishes, premium nappa qualities, and functional details like lambskin accents, combining timeless elegance with urban casualness.

The blazers and suits in the FW25 collection masterfully unite classic tailoring with modern technology. Fabrics from the renowned Italian mill Marzotto, paired with innovative stretch materials, provide exceptional comfort and a perfect fit.

Versatility in trousers and luxurious knitwear

Bugatti’s trouser line embraces flowing, modern silhouettes that adapt to evolving style trends. Tapered fits, soft wool textures, and corduroy dominate the collection, offering a relaxed yet stylish appeal. This is further enhanced by the bugatti Blue theme, which features technical fabrics and functional details, making these pieces ideal for both office and leisure.

The knitwear and shirt lines expand the portfolio with versatile options that stand out in both everyday wardrobes and special occasions. From luxurious cotton-cashmere blends and lambswool to shirts with temperature-regulating properties, bugatti showcases a seamless blend of refinement and practicality.

Accessories with finesse

The collection is completed with thoughtfully designed accessories. Nubuck leather belts, cashmere scarves, baseball and flat caps, Fedora hats, and gloves in carefully coordinated colors add the perfect finishing touch to any outfit. The sock line also impresses with high-quality materials and modern designs such as Argyle patterns. These items add stylish accents and are the ideal complement for a polished look—whether for business or special occasions.

Womenswear: timeless yet modern

The womenswear collection also reflects timeless elegance paired with modern sophistication. Long coats crafted from boiled wool with contemporary herringbone patterns, luxurious trench coats with check motifs, and versatile bouclé and double-face designs create flexible, enduring looks.

Voluminous jackets with shimmering surfaces contrast with sleek, feminine parkas, while premium cashmere adds a luxurious softness to knitwear pieces. Monochromatic designs and cozy two-tone textures combine comfort and style, while flowing feminine lines and innovative materials, such as velour-inspired skirts and trousers, enhance the collection’s contemporary character.

With “Venetian Chic”, bugatti delivers a collection that harmoniously combines history with modern demands. The Venetian inspiration imbues the designs with a unique emotional depth, while technical innovations and high functionality meet the needs of today’s customers. Retailers can look forward to a collection that balances elegance and comfort. At the Florentine men's fashion fair Pitti Uomo, the brand will be exhibiting and taking over the Rivoire Caffè in the city during the fair dates, from January 13 to 15, 2025.