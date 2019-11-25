Interactive poll: What do you think about the new Prada x Adidas collab?

It's finally here. The first pictures of the collaboration between German sportswear giant Adidas and Italian fashion house Prada were unveiled on Monday.

The limited-edition product sees the iconic Adidas Originals Superstar model in white adorned with black Prada logos. There are only 700 pairs and each comes with a different serial number. The shoes, as well as a white minimalistic bowling bag bearing the logos of the two brands, will be on from December 4.

