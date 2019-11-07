Prada to join forces with adidas

Here is a collaboration that will equally excite sneakerheads and fashionistas. Italian luxury label Prada is joining forces with sportswear giant adidas on a new collaboration. No longer a rumour, it was officially announced by Prada via its Instagram account on Thursday, which depicted an unassuming Prada shopping bag containing two adidas shoe boxes.

At this time no further information has been revealed, although the hashtag #pradaforadidas has already been set in motion. A request for details from Prada’s press office was not timely returned, so we will just have to guess: Will it be a sneaker collab for men and women? Will there be fashion? Or perhaps the start of an ongoing partnership like adidas has with Raf Simons and Stella McCartney?

Either way, the design credentials of both companies are unrivalled, expectations will be running high.

Image: Prada