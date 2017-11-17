International Apparel and Textile Fair gears up to bring forth design & innovation in the UAE with its April 2018 edition

The November 2017 edition of International Apparel and Textile Fair (IATF) proved to be grand success, making apparel and textile manufacturers from around the globe look forward to the highly anticipated 8th edition due to take place in 24th,25th,26th April 2018. The three-day event that took place from 1st to 3rd November 2017 was inaugurated by H.E Butti Al Ghandi, Board of Director of the Dubai World Trade Centre on 1st November at 11:30 am at Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre.

With more than 140 exhibitors from various countries around the world, IATF has once again proven its status as UAE’s exclusive sourcing fair for textiles and clothing. IATF provides a platform to manufacturers and their agents to showcase their collection to the most influential buyers and designers in the MENA region. The event also, offers buyers, distributors and designers the opportunity to view a wide range of textiles from prominent mills in the world of fashion and design.

IATF attracts some of the world’s largest manufacturers of fabrics and leading print design studios. Exhibitors mainly from India, UK, China, Japan, Taiwan, Turkey, Hong Kong, Thailand and many more are already gearing up for the Spring/Summer April 2018 edition.

The show witnessed exclusive pavilions from India, China and Taiwan. The Federation of Indian Exports Organizations brought 50 exhibitors from India who displayed their diverse collections in the Indian pavilion which was inaugurated by Mr Vipul, Consul General of India. Dr A Sakthivel, Regional Chairman, FIEO Southern Region and leader of the Delegation said that India and UAE need to work together in the textiles segment to promote high quality and fashion clothing industry which can be promoted not only in the West Asia and West African Region but also to other developed countries including EU and US from Dubai.

The platform was also used to conduct various workshops on hot industry trends like 3D printing and Embroidery using state of the art machines.

The 7th edition of International Apparel and Textile Fair witnessed a significant increase of 44% in attendance of visitors and 27% increase in exhibitors. The show had attracted around 3000 buyers who were mainly from the UAE and GCC region. A number of visitors came all the way from Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Other buyers came from all across Asia, African countries, Europe, the USA and Australia. UAE ranks is the third largest country in terms of textile exports, making International Apparel and Textile Fair a much needed show in the region.

IATF continues to prove itself as the one-stop platform to showcase the latest developments and emerging technology for in the textile and apparel industry. IATF’s Show Director, Mr. Dilip Nihalani was quoted saying “IATF continues to provide a platform for an intensive interexchange between prominent buyers and exhibitors from around the globe. We are proud to introduce prominent manufacturers from all across the globe to the clothing and textile buyers and retailers not only here in Dubai or the UAE or the GCC, but the whole of the MENA region.”

Meanwhile, International Apparel and Textile Fair 8th edition is set to take place on 24th,25th,26th for its Spring/Summer edition. ###

About International Apparel & Textile Fair

International Apparel and Textile Fair – Dubai is UAE’s exclusive and premiere platform for sourcing apparels, fashion, fabrics, prints, clothing accessories, machineries and home textiles. IATF is a bi-annual event being organized by Nihalani Events Management. IATF 7th edition had showcased Autumn/Winter 2018 pre-collections and Spring/Summer 2019 highlights.

Principally a “Trade Only” event, IATF provides a professional and conducive atmosphere to business and networking in response to the need of a dedicated trade exhibition in Dubai, UAE. The show has been designed for a quality event for the fabrics and apparel business in the MENA region.