International Apparel and Textile Fair Gears Up to Bring Forth Design & Innovation in the UAE with its November 2018 Edition

IATF, the industry’s biggest showcase platform in the MENA region, with more than 140 exhibitors from various countries around the world, is now selling its final spaces for its upcoming edition, which will be held from 12 – 14 November, 2018.

Organized by Nihalani Events Management, IATF will bring together manufacturers and their agents along with some of the most influential buyers and designers in the MENA region. The event will provide an extensive platform to connect and network with industry professional, create long and promising professional relationship and giving all exhibitors an opportunity to expand their business boundaries.

The trade show attracts some of the world’s largest manufacturers of fabrics and leading print design studios. Our exhibitors are mainly from India, UK, China, Japan, Taiwan, Turkey, Hong Kong, Thailand and so on.

The 8th edition of International Apparel and Textile Fair witnessed a significant increase of 44% in attendance of visitors and 27% increase in exhibitors. UAE ranks the third largest country in terms of textile exports, making International Apparel and Textile Fair a much needed show in the region. The show had attracted around 3,000 buyers who were mainly from the UAE and GCC region. While a number of visitors came from Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, other buyers came from all across Asia, Africa, Europe, USA and Australia. IATF continues to prove itself as the one-stop platform to showcase the latest developments and emerging technology for in the textile and apparel industry.