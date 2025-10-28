International debutants set the pace at the 41st edition of Riga Fashion Week
The Latvian capital once again became a meeting point for Baltic and European fashion from October 20 to 24. The 41st edition of Riga Fashion Week was a season marked by debutants.
Seventeen brands from Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Belgium and Uzbekistan presented their collections. Twelve of them appeared on the catwalk for the first time. This demonstrates Riga's commitment to establishing itself as a regional platform, focusing on reinterpreting its own roots.
FashionUnited has prepared a selection of images featuring our favourite proposals from this edition.
Tribute to local costume design
The fashion week began with a tribute to Sandra Sila, a leading Latvian figure in costume design for film and television.
Moel Bosh
Uzbekistan demonstrated a notable focus on textile reinterpretation. Moel Bosh presented structured silhouettes and fluid fabrics that integrated ikat prints in palettes of earthy tones, lilacs and neutrals.
Mursak
In a similar vein, Mursak updated Central Asian craftsmanship through traditional embroidery and fabrics applied to clean-lined designs. The brand explored the commercial potential of ancestral techniques in contemporary fashion.
BAÉ
On the local scene, BAÉ by Katya Shehurina, one of the most established Latvian brands, reaffirmed its identity. The collection featured voluminous dresses and theatrical draping that explored an updated romanticism.
Studio MX
Meanwhile, Studio MX offered a functional and refined vision. It centred on the rigour of black and white with fuchsia accents, prioritising wide shapes and opting for satin finishes.
Amelii
The Latvian offering was completed with the bridal proposal from Amelii. The brand presented a bridal aesthetic from a sculptural perspective. It used organic volumes, three-dimensional embroidery and lightweight fabrics to balance structure with contemporary sensibility.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com