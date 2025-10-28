International debutants set the pace at the 41st edition of Riga Fashion Week

The Latvian capital once again became a meeting point for Baltic and European fashion from October 20 to 24. The 41st edition of Riga Fashion Week was a season marked by debutants.

Seventeen brands from Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Belgium and Uzbekistan presented their collections. Twelve of them appeared on the catwalk for the first time. This demonstrates Riga's commitment to establishing itself as a regional platform, focusing on reinterpreting its own roots.

FashionUnited has prepared a selection of images featuring our favourite proposals from this edition.

Tribute to local costume design

Opening of “Cinema and Fashion”, the retrospective collection by Sandra Sila, in collaboration with the film Escape Net. Credits: Toms Norde via Riga Fashion Week.

The fashion week began with a tribute to Sandra Sila, a leading Latvian figure in costume design for film and television.

Moel Bosh

Moel Bosh at Riga Fashion Week. Credits: Mark Litvyakov.

Uzbekistan demonstrated a notable focus on textile reinterpretation. Moel Bosh presented structured silhouettes and fluid fabrics that integrated ikat prints in palettes of earthy tones, lilacs and neutrals.

Mursak

Mursak at Riga Fashion Week. Credits: Mark Litvyakov.

In a similar vein, Mursak updated Central Asian craftsmanship through traditional embroidery and fabrics applied to clean-lined designs. The brand explored the commercial potential of ancestral techniques in contemporary fashion.

BAÉ

BAÉ by Katya Shehurina at Riga Fashion Week. Credits: Toms Norde.

BAÉ by Katya Shehurina at Riga Fashion Week. Credits: Mark Litvyakov.

On the local scene, BAÉ by Katya Shehurina, one of the most established Latvian brands, reaffirmed its identity. The collection featured voluminous dresses and theatrical draping that explored an updated romanticism.

Studio MX

Studio MX at Riga Fashion Week. Credits: Mark Litvyakov.

Meanwhile, Studio MX offered a functional and refined vision. It centred on the rigour of black and white with fuchsia accents, prioritising wide shapes and opting for satin finishes.

Amelii

Amelii at Riga Fashion Week. Credits: Toms Norde.

The Latvian offering was completed with the bridal proposal from Amelii. The brand presented a bridal aesthetic from a sculptural perspective. It used organic volumes, three-dimensional embroidery and lightweight fabrics to balance structure with contemporary sensibility.