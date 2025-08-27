International fashion week calendar: second half 2025
While Paris, Milan, New York and London Fashion Weeks stand as epicentres of fashion, they are not the only ones offering show schedules. Discover the international fashion week calendar for the spring/summer 2026 womenswear collections.
- Oslo Runway (Norway) from August 25 to 30, 2025
- New Zealand Fashion Week from August 25 to 30, 2025
- Moscow Fashion Week (Russia) from August 28 to September 2, 2025
- Amsterdam from August 30 to September 4, 2025
- Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo (Japan) from September 1 to 6, 2025
- Dubai Fashion Week (UAE) from September 1 to 6, 2025
- Seoul Fashion Week (South Korea) from September 1 to 7, 2025
- Budapest Central European Fashion Week (Hungary) from September 1 to 7, 2025
- Ukrainian Fashion Week from September 4 to 8, 2025
- Manchester Fashion Week from September 9 to 11, 2025
- New York Fashion Week from September 11 to 16, 2025
- MBFW Madrid from September 17 to 21, 2025
- London Fashion Week from September 18 to 22, 2025
- Milan Fashion Week from September 23 to 29, 2025
- Paris Fashion Week from September 29 to October 7, 2025
- Lisboa Fashion Week from October 1 to 5, 2025
- Lakmé Fashion Week (New Delhi, Mumbai, India) from October 8 to 12, 2025
- Shanghai Fashion Week from October 9 to 16, 2025
- 080 Barcelona Fashion from October 14 to 17, 2025
- Mercedes Benz Bucharest Fashion Week (Romania) from October 15 to 18, 2025
- Volvo Fashion Week Mexico from October 15 to 18, 2025
- Sao Paolo Fashion Week (Brazil) from October 16 to 20, 2025
- Riyadh Fashion Week (Saudi Arabia) from October 16 to 21, 2025
- Jakarta Fashion Week (Indonesia) from October 27 to November 2, 2025
- Lagos Fashion Week (Nigeria) from October 29 to November 2, 2025
- Bogota Fashion Week (Colombia) from November 28 to 30, 2025
