Interview: Vanessa Hollis, Store Manager at AllSaints

Career in fashion is an important issue on FashionUnited. With this interview series, we would like to show how versatile the industry is and introduce the professionals who work in fashion. Recently, we have talked to Vanessa Hollis from AllSaints, who has told FashionUnited more about her role as The Global Number 1 Outlet Store Manager at Bicester Village and Hiring Manager for New Outlet Store in Roermond.

You are Store Manager at AllSaints, how does your typical workday look like?

I tend to start the day off with a management huddle/handover after which we complete a walkthrough to plan the days tasks between the team and evaluate commercial opportunities. Once the doors open, my focus is on how can we make the customer experience the best out there whilst ensuring we are set up ready for our peak trading hours from a store standard, staffing levels, replenishment and delivery point of view. Interacting with my Team and our Customers is one of the most enjoyable parts of my day and we see up to 3000 visitors per day.

What do you like most about your job?

Everyday is different, I like working in such a fast-paced environment with a Team of fantastic people from store level through to head office and distribution centre functions. I also like supporting District and Area Managers with new store openings, which is very exciting. I am currently speaking to candidates applying for roles at our latest outlet store in Roermond which is opening in February to build an amazing Team in what will be one of our key Outlets globally.

How many emails do you write per day?

Around 5/10, I spend the majority of my time with my Team and our customers.

What is necessary/important to become a Store Manager at AllSaints?

Passion, determination, communication and Team work. Recognising how important a strong Team around you is and supporting their needs spending time to coach and develop them.

Did you always want to work in the fashion industry?

Yes in some shape or form, I studied BA Hons degree in Fashion Design at University and whilst studying loved working within customer service. From graduating I decided to use the skills I learnt from both retail and my degree to start managing high street brands around the UK, then working on Oxford Circus in London, and now managing AllSaints’ number one Outlet Store in Bicester Village.

If you wouldn't work for AllSaints as a Store Manager, which career path would you have chosen otherwise?

I’ve always loved fashion however my other passion would be singing and music, something I enjoy doing in my free time. I find it amazing that AllSaints has such a strong film and music content.

Which piece is a Must-Have in every closet?

A leather Jacket from AllSaints is absolute “must have”.

Do you have any tips/recommendation for people who would like to work for AllSaints? Is there a No-Go?

The favourite part of my day is making our many customers enjoy their experience with us. If you want to work within a fast-paced and growing Brand alongside very creative individuals and be part of one successful Team, this is the work place for you.