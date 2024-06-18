Introducing New Designers: Showcasing the Future of Fashion

New Designers is the UK's leading graduate design show, offering a platform for recent graduates to showcase their work to a global audience. Since its inception 39 years ago, New Designers has provided a platform for over 3,000 graduates every year to present their visionary ideas to industry professionals and the public. The show is divided into two weeks, with Week 1 focusing on fashion, jewellery and textiles, among other disciplines. The exhibition features innovative collections from some of the UKs top design graduates. Below, see an exclusive sneak peak of just a few of the exciting fashion and jewellery designers showcasing their work for the first time at New Designers 2024 which opens 26 June in London.

Romy Fraser Reid - Edinburgh College of Art

Romy Fraser Reid's collection, titled Silver Linings, explores the recurring allure of metallics in contemporary fashion. Inspired by the psychology behind this fascination, Reid bridges fleeting trends with enduring styles, using natural materials and metal embellishments to empower the wearer. Her designs feature abstract textural prints that draw from organic textures and patterns in nature, creating a fusion of modern luxury through handcrafted processes. Techniques such as hand-beading and screen-printing with foil, aqua-suede, and flock add depth and value to her textiles. Reid's collection is a testament to how tactility can blend with modern sophistication to offer empowerment through fashion.

Credits: Romy Fraser Reid - Edinburgh College of Art

Imogen Moran - Dundee University

Imogen Moran's work, Fragility of Memory, delves into the themes of memory and its deterioration. Her approach involves press forming silver sheets to imprint them with small compositions that leave behind an impression or 'memory' of the pattern. Moran's work also incorporates lampwork glass beads, which add a delicate quality that contrasts with the cold harshness of metal. This method, which requires intuitive working and a degree of unpredictability, reflects the fragile and ephemeral nature of memory. Moran's pieces are characterized by a balance of control and relinquishment, resulting in uniquely textured and meaningful creations.

Credits: Imogen Moran - Dundee University

Mairi Noonan - Heriot-Watt University

Mairi Noonan's collection, Chan eil a-màireach air a ghealltainn (Tomorrow is Not Promised), addresses the decline of the Scottish Gaelic language from the early 19th century to the present. Influenced by punk ideology, Noonan's designs incorporate anti-establishment themes, emphasizing cultural identity and the political aspects of language repression. Her knit designs feature phrases from John MacLean’s poem “A’ Choille Ghruamach,” reflecting the poet's dismay over the decline of Gaelic. By integrating spectrogram imagery from archived recordings of the poem, Noonan highlights the gradual disintegration of the language. Her collection merges historical context with contemporary issues, making a powerful statement on identity and cultural preservation.

Credits: Mairi Noonan - Heriot-Watt University

Ella Goldsmith - University of the Arts London

Ella Goldsmith's collection, Textural Terrains, targets the gap in the automotive industry market for women. Inspired by the contrasting aesthetics of Ferrari and Land Rover Defender, her collection is aimed at high-end womenswear, including a skiwear line. Ella explores the extreme contrasts in track and terrain associated with these iconic brands. The Defender side of her project uses earthy, rustic tones and textures to mimic the Scottish Highlands, employing collaging and stitching techniques. Conversely, the Ferrari side features vibrant blues and reds, representing the urban roads of Italy. By combining digital and hand-crafted processes, Ella captures the unique personalities of both vehicles, empowering women with confidence and a sense of escapism.

Credits: Ella Goldsmith - University of the Arts London

Olivia Bodak – De Montfort University

For the past four years, Olivia has passionately pursued additive manufacturing, gaining practical experience with various filaments such as PLA, PET-G, and TPU, including the highly stretchable TPU 60A. Her exploration into this technology aimed to revolutionize the supply chain system, leading her to design materials and components that balance practicality and aesthetics. Olivia's research and experimentation resulted in innovative components like soft, stretch lace and biodegradable filaments, aiming for a circular product offer. Her designs demonstrate that 3D-printed wearables can be both beautiful and delicate, with project outcomes including fully 3D-printed stretchy garments and new techniques for creating multicolour textiles with intricate prints.

Credits: Olivia Bodak – De Montfort University

New Designers 2024

Week 1: 26-29 June

Week 1: 26-29 June